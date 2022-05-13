First-time home buyers heading for the Hill in Athy

Seven three-bed semis are on offer at the Gallow Hill development

Gallow Hill, Kildare Road, Athy, Co Kildare Asking price: from €310,000 Agent: DNG Kelly (057) 8663333

There are seven three-bed semi-detached houses left for sale at Gallow Hill in Athy. First launched in 2021, the development has been mainly aimed at first-time buyers.

The three-beds houses range in size from 1,098sq ft to 1,206sq ft and are priced from €310,000.

They come with a shaker-style painted kitchen, fitted wardrobes and contemporary bathroom suites. They are heated using an A-rated Daikin heat pump, with underfloor heating downstairs and thermostatically controlled radiators upstairs.

French double doors open to the back garden that has boundary walls. Each house is wired for an alarm.

This is the third and final phase of Gallow Hill, which is located just outside Athy town.

Set on the River Barrow, the town has everything you could need from restaurants, supermarkets, schools and pubs. For those considering a commute, a drive into Dublin takes about an hour and 20 minutes by car or just over an hour by train.

