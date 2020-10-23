Final phase of four-bed homes in Co Kildare

The Aughamore development in Clane is located just off College Road, which leads to out to Clongowes Wood College, the Jesuit boarding school that counts James Joyce and Michael O’Leary amongst its past pupils.

Westar Group is building 105 homes at Aughamore, a name that derives from the Irish for ‘big plain’. Westar launched the scheme in 2016 and a final phase of four-bed houses went on the market in February via a new showhouse called the Pine.

While apartments are due to come on stream at a later stage, there are just four houses left for sale at the development. Two are four-bed semi-detached houses, each measuring 1,460 sq ft and costing from €385,000. The Pine showhouse, a 1,525-sq ft semi, is selling for €420,000, while a four-bed detached home with a study and 1,680 sq ft of living space is priced from €455,000.

The timber-framed houses each have a full-brick front elevation, concrete roof tiles, and an engineered front door with a timber finish. There is wiring for an electric car charging point to the front cobble-locked driveway while the back garden comes with a shed. Inside, Celtic Kitchens supplied the kitchen units and quartz countertops.

Aughamore is on view via a 3D virtual tour.

Indo Property