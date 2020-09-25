| 5°C Dublin

Donacarney Wood targets WFH buyers with studies

Donacarney Wood Mornington, Co Meath

Asking price: €315,000-€370,000

Agent: Savills (01) 618 1300 or Shane Black Property (041) 981 0848

Space to work from home (WFH) is the raison d'être for the new three-bed-plus-study house type at Donacarney Wood, a development near the east Meath village of Mornington.

The scheme, which is set on the grounds of the 19th century Donacarney House, will eventually consist of 80 four and five-bed family houses. The homes are arranged around landscaped open spaces beside the Donacarney demesne's woodlands.

Donacarney Wood initially launched in 2018 and a new tranche of 13 houses has just gone on the market. Prices start at €315,000 for the 1,281 sq ft, three-bed semi-detached design; it comes with a first-floor study and buyers have a choice of an open-plan layout for the ground floor. Also for sale is a four-bed semi-detached style measuring 1,507 sq ft and costing from €370,000.

The properties have brick to the front bay and a champagne-coloured render to the remainder of the facade. The burnt-red clay tiles to the roof are echoed in the canopy over the hardwood front door, and there is sandstone to the sills of the alu-clad windows. Out front, there is enough parking for two cars in the cobble-locked driveway.

Inside, the ground floor has 9ft-high ceilings. The front living rooms have a bay window and McAuley Kitchens supplied the kitchens, which were made by Italian manufacturer Pedini. Double doors off the kitchen/dining/living space lead to a rear garden.

Viewings of the new three-bed showhouse are by appointment.

