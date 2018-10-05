Despite commanding starting prices of up to €1.25m, Daneswell Place in Glasnevin attracted more than 2,000 house-hunters last weekend.

Despite commanding starting prices of up to €1.25m, Daneswell Place in Glasnevin attracted more than 2,000 house-hunters last weekend.

Despite commanding starting prices of up to €1.25m, these houses attracted more than 2,000 house-hunters last weekend

Indeed, the launch of the high-end development - the first in Glasnevin in a quarter of a century - was so busy that gardai were required to direct traffic.

Daneswell Place is being developed by Scanron, which is led by Kieran Gannon, on a site located at the junction of Botanic Road and Iona Road that was once occupied by the Smurfit printworks. It was reported last year that Eastwise Homes, a Scanron-related company, paid €18m for the iconic five-acre site.

Fourteen of the 35 four and five-bed three-storey houses that comprise the development's first phase were reserved at the weekend. The houses are situated in an enclosed cul-de-sac facing onto Botanic Road. There are also plans afoot to build apartments and a creche at the Glasnevin site, which is close to both the National Botanic Gardens and Griffith Park, that sits on the banks of the Tolka river.

One of the bedrooms

The proximity of Daneswell Place to the Botanic Gardens served as the inspiration for the house types at the scheme - they are all are named after flowers. Prices start at €879,000 for the Orchid, a four-bed terraced house type with 2,001 sq ft of space. The Sunflower, a five-bed terraced design measuring 2,015 sq ft, costs from €925,000, while the Rose, a five-bed end-of-terrace type spanning 2,530 sq ft, is priced from €1.25m.

All the house styles have at least four bathrooms, a south or east-facing landscaped back garden, a separate utility room, and a second living room on the top floor.

The lounge space in Daneswell Place in Glasnevin

The façades have a combination of Corso facing brick from Italian brand S Anselmo, granite detail, and tall high-performance windows. There is off-street parking with granite paving to the front of each property and a patio and garden to the rear.

Inside, there are 9ft ceilings to the ground floor and wall panelling to add depth. Each hand-painted kitchen from Nolan Kitchens is fitted with stone worktops and Miele appliances. The bathrooms and ensuites feature wall-mounted sanitaryware and porcelain tiling from Villeroy & Boch, Kludi taps, and chrome heated towel rails. An air-to-water heat pump for the central heating has been installed at each of the A-rated properties.

The dining area

At the Sunflower house style, there is a sitting room to the front that leads to a rear L-shaped kitchen/diner with a large central island. The extended part of the kitchen/diner has a large lounge space with glazed doors that open onto the patio. There is also a utility room and a guest lavatory on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master ensuite and its wardrobes are situated to the front of the first floor, which is also home to two more bedrooms, one of which has its own door to the family bathroom. The second floor has an informal living room under skylights, a single bedroom, and an ensuite double bedroom.

Daneswell Place in Glasnevin attracted more than 2,000 house-hunters last weekend

Daneswell Place is a 25-minute walk from the city centre, and a 15-minute drive from Dublin Airport. Viewings will continue tomorrow and Sunday, between 1pm and 3pm.

Indo Property