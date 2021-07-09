Closing in on last sale at New Ross scheme

Chestnut Close is a small enclave within the Castlehyde Park estate in New Ross

Chestnut Close, New Ross, Co Wexford Price: €229,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford (051) 426161

Chestnut Close is a small new enclave located within the existing Castlehyde Park estate in New Ross, the Co Wexford town that’s home to Ireland’s only inland port, some 32km from the sea on the River Barrow.

A small marina has been built just downstream of the town and a new walkway that opened in 2018 runs from the marina along the banks of the Barrow.

Chestnut Close is located in the western part of New Ross, putting it within walking distance from the town centre.

The scheme launched in November and four of its five properties from the current phase went sale agreed or sold in recent weeks. However, there is planning permission for a further 15 homes.

The sole property available at the moment is a three-bed terraced house priced from €229,000. The three-bed has a painted render façade, with parking for two cars to the tarmac driveway out front.

Inside, the front living room has a bay window, while the rear kitchen/diner is fitted with waist and eye-level units, a subway-tiled splashback, floor tiling, and a sliding door to the walled back garden.

Viewings are by appointment.