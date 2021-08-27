Bungalows are back as €320,000 homes go on the market at single storey scheme in Kildare

The two-bedroom homes at Harristown, Kildangan, Co. Kildare where three and four-bed houses will also be part of the mix

Bungalows have been long out of favour in Dublin where planners insist on high densities. Those who prefer a one floor home or a dormer will struggle to find a new BER A rated property available in the surrounding counties either.

That’s why a new launch at Harristown, Kildangan, Co. Kildare marketed by DNG Doyle of Naas on behalf of Belgrave is something of a novelty —the scheme will ultimately comprises two, three and four-bedroom bungalows, some in dormer style.

Harristown is located in Kildangan Village, on the M7 motorway providing direct access to Dublin, which. The journey time is 45 to 80 minutes to the city centre depending on traffic and whether you drive, take the bus or the train via the stations at Kildare or Monasterevin.

What’s not in question is that Kildangan is synonymous with the equestrian world with the Curragh Racecourse on your doorstep and Punchestown a short drive away. Kildangan Stud, has been associated with some of the world’s most famous racehorses such as Masar, Dubai Millennium and Pinatubo to name but a few.

The A-rated bungalows on offer start from just under 1,100 sq ft for the smaller two-bed bungalows which are the first to launch and are priced from €320,000.

The living room - the houses have total accommodation of 1,100 sq ft

The living room - the houses have total accommodation of 1,100 sq ft

The layout includes an entrance hall, living room, an open plan kitchen/dining room with a utility off.

Coming at a later point are the three-bed units which come with the master en-suite and a family bathroom. There’s a large attic with the option to extend into it subject to planning. The developers estimate it could give you an additional 500 sq ft of living space.

The open plan kitchen/dining room

The open plan kitchen/dining room

Up another notch again and you have the four-bed semi-detached bungalows coming down the line here. These will span 1,550sq ft also with an attic space, this time with potential for 600 sq ft subject to planning. These have an entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining, utility off, four beds (master en-suite & walk-in wardrobe) and a family bathroom.

The homes are wired for an alarm, feature French patio doors to the rear garden, double glazed windows and a driveway with parking for two cars. There’s also an air to water heating system.

Schools within range include Kildangan National School, Monasterevin Convent National School & Monasterevin St Peters Catholic National School, St. Bridget’s Primary School, Educate Together, Kildare Town Community School, Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha and Newbridge College.

And if you buy here you’ll undoubtedly be dining at the award winning Hartes Bar & Grill and become familiar with The Silken Thomas, Cunningham’s, Kildare House Hotel, Starbucks, Dunne & Crescenzi, all located nearby. And don’t forget the designer Kildare Village shopping centre.

The closest golf courses include Cill Dara Golf Club and the Royal Curragh Golf Club. For the bigger ball there’s Round Tower GAA and Cill Dara Rugby Club.

The scheme’s developer, Belgrave, is headed by John O’ Connell and Garret Fitzsimons, who have recently been involved in developments including Hayfield at the Straffan Road, Maynooth, the Oldtown Demesne at Naas, and Inglenook Wood in Carrickmines.

Kitchen appliance are available if contracts are signed in a timely manner within dates specified.