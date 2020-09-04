Boutique enclave offers terraced homes

Jameson Court is a boutique enclave of 12 contemporary-style homes just off Raheny's Watermill Road, near the 240-acre Saint Anne's Park and Dollymount Strand.

The Tolmac Construction houses officially go on the market today, but six of the 12 homes have already gone sale agreed to a waiting list of interested buyers.

Prices for the remaining six three-storey, four-bed terraced houses start at €690,000 for the 1,636-sq ft Beech design and at €720,000 for the Elm, a style that spans 1,808 sq ft. The Ash, which comes with a home office and a total 1,744 sq ft of space, is priced from €725,000.

The concrete-built homes have a self-coloured render to the facade, with a zinc finish to the dormer windows. Each house has wiring out front for an electric car charging point and comes with two designated parking spaces. There is a private garden to the rear.

Purchasers have a choice of colours for the painted kitchen, which is fitted with Polarstone quartz worktops in a Calacatta Vagli finish and integrated appliances. The bedrooms have built-in handle-less wardrobes.

The Jameson Court showhouse is on view by appointment today and tomorrow.

Indo Property