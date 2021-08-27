Blackrock’s clinical clearance leaves two homes to go at gated scheme

The Fortwilliam scheme in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Fortwilliam, Blackrock, Co Dublin Agent: Knight Frank (01) 6342466

A purchasing spree has left just two of the four-bedroom semi-detached homes remaining at the boldly designed Fortwilliam gated scheme in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Fortwilliam is in close proximity to the coastal village’s centre and is near the sea at both Blackrock and Sandymount Strand. No2 spans 2,303sq.ft. with a private south facing courtyard.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen/dining/living space with a full wall of glazing for natural light.

On the second floor there are four large double bedrooms, two of which have an ensuite and three with access to their own Juliet balcony.

No 3, also a four-bed semi-detached home, has a private garden to the rear including a decking area.

It spans 2,500sq.ft over three floors.

The ground floor encompasses a large open plan kitchen/dining/living area to the rear and a separate living space to the front.

Three of the bedrooms are ensuite in addition to a family bathroom.

The master bedroom is located on the top floor for that bit of extra privacy and offers a walk in wardrobe, ensuite and a private balcony.

Knight Frank has priced them from €1.175m for developer EWR Investments. Ltd.