Always look on the Brighton side of life

New apartments in old Foxrock are a rarity, so affluent downsizers and professional single buyers hunting for one near the upmarket village will likely be drawn to the 15 luxury apartments at Brighton Wood, where the apartment blocks are nestled amidst mature trees.

In 2017, Castlethorn Construction launched Brighton Wood off the eponymous Brighton Road, building houses set in a series of clusters interspersed by woodland - a take on the village's origins as a 19th century garden suburb.

After focusing on building 85 houses at the 12 acre site, Castlethorn moved on to 15 apartments. A show unit, fitted out by The Interiors Project, opens this week to market these apartments, which are arranged across two three-storey blocks.

The pricier two-beds are at the Rowan, a five-unit block to the front of Brighton Wood, with prices starting at €725,000. Two of the apartments are still available, as is a 1,711 sq ft penthouse that's priced from €1.1m.

The two-bed apartments at the Foxbury to the rear of the development are cheaper and slightly smaller, with prices ranging from €560,000 to €635,000.

Like the houses, the exteriors of the apartments are in the Arcadian style found in old Foxrock, with traditional roughcast render and red clay roof tiles. Inside, the apartments have 2.7m high ceilings, a bespoke contemporary-style SieMatic kitchen, Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware and large glass doors out to the balcony.

Viewings are by appointment.

