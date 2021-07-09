A short hop from Cork’s pharma industry hub

The houses extend to 2,080 sq ft over three floors and are priced from €495,000

The new homes market was stymied this year by a three-month closure of non-essential construction during the third Covid-19 national lockdown. But the Cork commuter town of Carrigaline is now a hive of building activity. It’s home to one of the largest residential construction sites outside Dublin, with 300 homes built so far at the Janeville scheme and plans afoot for a further 700 properties at the development.

Carrigaline has become increasingly popular among house-hunters, not just because it’s only 13km from Cork city but because of its proximity to the pharmaceutical hub at Ringaskiddy.

Pfizer, which developed a Covid-19 vaccine with BioNTech, has had a base at Ringskiddy for half a century and employs around 800 people there.

Off Carrigaline’s Mountain Road, another development called Abbey Lane is being finished off. It comprises just 10 four-bed detached homes aimed at mid-market buyers and is located in a cul-de-sac overlooking a landscaped green area.

Expand Close The open plan kitchen/breakfast room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open plan kitchen/breakfast room

Eight of the four-beds have been sold or gone sale agreed since Abbey Lane was launched in mid-May. The properties have proved popular among buyers moving back to Ireland from abroad as well as among purchasers downsizing from larger homes and among families trading up.

Read More

The two houses that are still on the market are from the scheme’s type A range and measure 2,080 sq ft each, with prices starting at €495,000.

Externally, these houses are enclosed by bow-topped railings to the side and to the front boundary. There is a paved driveway out front and to the rear, there’s a back garden that has been levelled and seeded and a paved patio.

Expand Close The open plan kitchen/breakfast room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open plan kitchen/breakfast room

The façade has a smooth plaster render to the front bay, lending a contemporary finish to the front exterior. The front box-bay window is surrounded by stone, as is the front timber-style door. A flat canopy sits over the front door, which has glazed panels to the side and on top. The anthracite-grey front door matches the colour of the UPVC windows.

Inside, the accommodation is arranged across three floors. On the ground floor, there is a sitting room up front with a bay window, a guest WC, and a utility room with an external door for side access.

A bright open-plan L-shaped kitchen/dining/living room sits to the rear of the ground floor. The dining space has a dual aspect, while the kitchen has a large central island, Buyers receive a PC sum for the kitchen, allowing them to apply their own individual taste and style. The living area has a bank of glazing that incorporates a sliding door that leads to the garden.

Expand Close The entrance hallway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The entrance hallway

A timber staircase leads up to the first and second levels. The first floor is home to a front master bedroom with an ensuite, a separate bathroom, and two more bedrooms. The bedroom that occupies the top floor could also be used as a master bedroom: it is en suite and comes with a walk-in wardrobe.

The A-rated homes have underfloor heating to the ground floor, with radiators on the other two floors. The heating and hot water is provided by an air-source heat pump, with separate heating controls for the water and the living and sleeping areas.

Sales at Abbey Lane are being handled by joint agents Michael Pigott Auctioneers (021) 4373300 and Mark Kelly Property (023) 8854748.

Viewings are by appointment.