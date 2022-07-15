A-rated appeal in Newbridge – Belin Woods showhouses will give buyers a glimpse into their future

Belin Woods, Newbridge, Co Kildare Asking price: From €320,000 Agent: Knight Frank (01) 634 2466

The showhouses at Belin Woods in Newbridge are now available to view. Purchasers who bought off the plans over the last few months were invited to the first viewings so they could get an idea of what their future might look like.

Fitted out by Grove & Co Interiors, they got a real sense of the potential in their new homes. Contemporary hand-painted kitchens by Fitzgeralds come with an island and quartz worktops and have been designed to be aesthetically pleasing with an upstand and neutral colours. Soft tones have been used throughout the two and three-bed showhouses, with nice touches like panelling in the bedrooms and tidy storage units in the living spaces.

There is a good mix of properties on offer at the riverside development by Glenveagh Homes. The Hazel is a two-bed mid-terrace house with a floor area of 943sq ft and priced from €320,000. The three-bed mid-terrace is called the Beech and it measures 1,099sq ft and costs from €370,000. The three-bed end-of-terrace is slightly bigger at 1,199sq ft with prices from €380,000. The Larch style is a three-bed semi-detached property with a floor area of 1,213sq ft with prices from €400,000. The largest house at Belin Woods is the Elm, which is a four-bed end-of-terrace measuring 1,564sq ft and costing from €440,000.

The houses are attracting first-time buyers who are availing of the Help To Buy scheme, and they are also eligible for the new First Home Scheme.

All homes are A-rated and have high levels of insulation and double-glazed windows. Wardrobes, also by Fitzgeralds, are fitted in the master bedroom of each house and there is a pull-down ladder to the attic.

Agent Shannon Longmore from Knight Frank says interest in the development has been strong so far, with the range of house types available pulling in all buyer types. “Belin Woods is attracting a wide range of buyers from first-time buyers and downsizers, to those also trading up with growing families or looking for extra space for the ever popular hybrid working.

“Residents have the best of both worlds at Belin. They can enjoy all the adventures of the countryside with the scheme a short drive to Pollardstown Pen, the Curragh Plains and located close to the Liffey Linear Park, and the development itself has large, landscaped areas with its own play areas, but residents can also enjoy the buzz of a bustling large town with a host of shops, bars, restaurants close by,” says Longmore.

The houses are a 15-minute stroll into Newbridge and its amenities.

A drive into Dublin city takes 40 minutes and a train from the town will get you into Heuston Station in 25 minutes.

Viewings of the showhouses are by private appointment through Knight Frank on (01) 634 2466 or newhomes@knightfrank.ie.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

