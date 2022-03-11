A-rated and fully connected in Gort

An view of the living area at one of the houses at No6 Rinn Dinn, Gort, Co Galway

No 6 Rinn Duin, Circular Road, Gort, Co Galway Asking price: €399,000 Agent: Property Partners Emma Gill (091) 884000

The final phase at the Rinn Duin development in Gort, Co Galway is finally here. After significant delays due to Covid 19 restrictions, the development, which has been under construction since 2016, is due to finish.

Two detached houses that are to be built will be the final flourish in the development which will have a total of 32 properties. Already, 30 of these are complete and occupied.

No 6 is one of these detached houses and has just come on the market with a price of €399,000.

Reacting to the new way of living, the 1,883sq ft home has been built with a home office that is large enough to accommodate two people, and has access to high-speed fibre broadband.

It is already constructed to roof level and is due to be finished by May.

The A-rated home is being built using structural insulated panels and will have an air-to-water heating system.

Set on an exclusive corner site, No 6 will have a front driveway with parking for multiple cars, side access, a rear patio and a lawned garden. There is also planning available to build a garage to the back.

Viewing is by appointment.