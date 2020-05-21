New home view: Renewed back lanes of Terenure provide mod pads

Life in the fast lane: The contemporary homes at Aideen Place, D6W are among a new spate of infilll schemes off main roads

The crisp white townhouses that make up Aideen Place, a new development on a laneway behind Aideen Avenue in Dublin's Terenure, bear little resemblance to the cottages in front of them, the suburb's 20th century housing estates or its period redbricks.

Indeed, each of the nine townhouses is contemporary by design, with little ornamentation to the façade other than the vertical slats of the louvred screen off the first and second floors that lends privacy to residents living on Aideen Avenue. The houses were designed by Ranelagh-based OC Architects & Design to have simple, clean lines to the exterior and interior, flexible open-plan living spaces, and a flat roof to the top floor, which commands views of the Dublin Mountains. On-street parking in the narrow laneway can prove tricky, so the houses have an integrated car port instead.

A dishevelled industrial unit on the laneway, which is close to Kimmage Road Lower, was demolished to make way for the scheme of terraced three-bed homes.

A growing shortage of land large enough for sizeable new residential schemes in Terenure means developers such as Seabren Developments - the company behind Aideen Place - have had to get creative to satisfy the appetites of mid-market buyers aspiring to settle down amidst the same bucolic surroundings in which they grew up.

Aideen Place is among a slew of small schemes that is being built in the Dublin 6W and 6 postcodes by Seabren, which is led by Michael Moran of the Moran Hotel Group, the hospitality group behind the Red Cow Moran Hotel, and business partner Johnny O'Loughlin.

Last year, it launched Riversdale Mews, a trio of contemporary-style mews houses off Kimmage Road Lower. It is also building a new street in Ranelagh to accommodate its 20-home Annesley Gardens scheme, which is located off Annesley Park. In 2018, Seabren paid an estimated €8.7m for the 1.25-acre infill site - far exceeding the guide price of €4.9m.

Since Aideen Place was launched a year ago, purchases have been dominated by professionals and families who want to live within a short commute of the city centre. Two townhouses are still available, each of which costs €599,950 and has 1,281 sq ft of accommodation spread across three floors. The main entrance to each home is off the paved car port. Despite the open-plan layout on the ground floor, the architects cleverly created distinct areas for the living, kitchen and dining functions. The living area to the front is separated from the dining zone by a small internal courtyard that's accessed by sliding glass doors.

The kitchen units run the depth of the ground floor, while the dining area - located on the other side of the internal courtyard -- overlooks a bank of glazing spanning the rear width of the ground floor. This glazing incorporates yet another sliding glass door that opens out the paved patio and back garden. The sleek handle-less kitchen comes with integrated appliances and Minerva quartz countertops and splashbacks.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor, while the top floor is occupied by a bathroom and a rear master bedroom that has mountain views from a large window. An air-to-water heat pump at the A3-rated properties provides underfloor heating to the ground floor and to the radiators on the first and second floors.

Open virtual viewings of Aideen Place will be held between 2pm and 2:30pm today and are also available by appointment.

Indo Property