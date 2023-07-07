Narnia in Cork: Carrigaline pad with hidden realms casts an immediate spell on its owners

Carrigaline pad with hidden realms cast an immediate spell on its owners

With a turret staircase, secret passages and a raised balcony viewing platform looking out for miles across the Owenabue Estuary, it’s easy to see why Noel Dillane fell in love in Guyscliff in Carrigaline the moment he saw it.

Designed by one of Cork’s longest-serving architects, Bill Brady, in 2001 the house is not only full of surprises but can also adapt to new owners and their needs, as Dillane discovered.

The exterior with turret and view of the sea

He recalls his first visit to the house in 2014. “I remember us entering the small mature estate where Guyscliff was situated and it was hard to imagine this gem was craftily hidden away at the estate’s end.

" I’d liken it more to the thrill of discovering a hidden masterpiece. The house with its unusual turret and scale had an aura of character and potential. Once we were through the porch and entered the hallway, I knew immediately that we were going to buy this house.”

The previous owner was an investment banker who worked in Hong Kong and had returned to Ireland. Rumour has it that he modelled the kitchen and living room on his sizeable former apartment in Asia.

The front door

When Dillane moved in, strong red colours had been used to decorate the interiors as it is believed to bring good fortune in China. Although it created an interesting look, Noel was keen to make the house his own.

“The interiors are a result of our personal tastes and preferences. We were passionate about the idea of making a house a home, so we spent a considerable amount of time carefully selecting each piece of furniture, each colour scheme, and every detail.

"It was important to us to create spaces that were not only visually appealing, but also comfortable and functional. We wanted our home to reflect our personalities and our way of life, and we’re very proud of the results.”

A closer view of the front exterior

Guyscliff may have a floor area of 4,400 sq ft, but Brady designed it so that it would be unobtrusive, given its waterside location. It is within walking distance of Carrigaline, but the three-quarters of an acre site with nothing in front but the river, offers a real sense of peace and privacy.

Carrigaline is one of Cork City’s three main satellite towns and with a population just over 16,000 has all the amenities, schools and shops you’d expect from a centre this size.

The yellow front door, inspired by the local gorse hedgerows and painted in Colourtrend’s Furze Lane, leads you into the hallway, where the first thing you notice is the curved staircase that is housed in the turret, leaving more room in the main house.

The staircase

The floor space is vast but used cleverly. Instead of trying to fit in as many rooms as possible, Brady opted to create a few large living spaces that blend into each other. Staircase aside, this is Dillane’s favourite thing about the house.

“Obviously, the moment you step through the front door, the staircase commands attention. But next in line for me, without a doubt, would be the expansive living room. This is the heart of our home where comfort meets style, and where every piece of furniture and decor contributes to an atmosphere that’s both welcoming and elegant.

Noel Dillane

"Whether we’re enjoying a quiet evening by the fire or hosting gatherings with friends and family, the living room has provided us with a perfect setting.”

These reception rooms sprawl out across the back of the house and face south to make the most of the views on offer. The oval-shaped lounge has a feature fireplace and American oak flooring, as well as double doors out to the patio.

Beside this is the kitchen where there is a space for everything in the extensive units that were designed by Home Grown Kitchens. The island unit with Corian top extends out into a breakfast bar at one end. There is a large utility room to the side that is plumbed and fitted with units and is also home to the central vacuum unit.

One of the reception rooms

At the front of the house there is a separate room that would please teenagers who don’t want to be in the company of their family all day long. It has a fireplace with electric stove and enough space for a pool table and TV.

There are four ensuite bedrooms in the house, two of which open out to the balcony. The master bedroom has a raised seating area and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath and double corner shower. A study with a fitted desk and storage units completes the accommodation in the house.

New owners will also delight in discovering the ‘secret hidden passages’. Dillane doesn’t want to give too much away, however.

“One of the unusual features of the house are the long hidden channels around the upstairs interior. These we whimsically call ‘Narnia,’ after my childhood favourite author CS Lewis’s magical world that was accessed through a hidden wardrobe.”

A view from the balcony

“We chose the garden plants for the splashes of colour they create. The balcony from the master and guest bedrooms provide a vantage point to appreciate the garden and the river views. This is often accompanied by a glass or two of nicely chilled Albariño.”

Meantime, Noel, his partner Clare and his son Dave are ready to move on to the next chapter.

“This beautiful house has been the backdrop to many wonderful times in our lives but it feels like the right time to explore a different path. We’re looking forward to discovering a new home.”

