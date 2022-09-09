| 13.6°C Dublin

My landlord who lives abroad wants me to pay rent directly to him — what are the tax implications for me?

Sinead Ryan answers your property finance questions

Sinead Ryan Twitter

Question: I’ve just moved into a new rented property in Dublin City and have already run into an issue with my landlord, who lives abroad in the UAE.

He wants me to pay the rent directly to him via money transfer, but after speaking with a colleague, I understand I have particular obligations on making payments to Revenue if this is so, which seems harsh and landing something on me which I ought not have to do.

