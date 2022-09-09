My landlord who lives abroad wants me to pay rent directly to him — what are the tax implications for me?

Question: I’ve just moved into a new rented property in Dublin City and have already run into an issue with my landlord, who lives abroad in the UAE.

He wants me to pay the rent directly to him via money transfer, but after speaking with a colleague, I understand I have particular obligations on making payments to Revenue if this is so, which seems harsh and landing something on me which I ought not have to do.

It’s confusing because obviously I don’t care where or how the rent is paid, all things being equal, but I’m claiming an expense from my employer toward my rent for a year (about half of it) due to contractual arrangements and don’t want to fall foul of them or my own tax liability as a result.

What is the position and do I need to worry?

Answer: Well done on picking this up. Most tenants wouldn’t be aware of their personal responsibility in this regard, which can seem, I accept, more than a little onerous.

The rule is, according to Revenue’s website, if you pay rent directly to a landlord who lives abroad, you must deduct tax at the standard rate (currently 20pc) from the rent and account for it to Revenue via a Form 11 or 12 (depending on your employment status) and prepare a completed R185 (Certificate of Income Tax Deducted) form for your landlord at year end.

This is not anything to do with your personal tax account or relief due (should you be eligible), but more akin to a withholding tax on your landlord’s income.

Until 2017, you could claim a tax credit if you paid for private rented accommodation, but this is no longer available (although keep an eye on the forthcoming Budget later this month where some rent alleviation measures may be reintroduced).

There is a derogation from the rule if you pay the rent through a collection agent and where this is the case, they have the obligation to make the annual tax return for the non-resident landlord and account for it to Revenue.

It looks from your question that you pay rent directly, but it may be the case you could offer this as a solution and the problem would be taken out of your hands.

I’m assuming, naturally, that your absentee landlord is, and wishes to be, fully tax compliant. The collection agent doesn’t have to be an estate agent or accountant, which might cost the landlord money — it can be a friend or family member who is able to take on the responsibility.

It is burdensome on you to do it because if you fail to comply, you (rather than the landlord) will be liable for any tax that should have been deducted. Revenue offers examples of how it works on their website (revenue.ie), which is excellent, but it’s not too complicated. Nevertheless, if it were me, I’d be pushing back on having to do the work.

Bear in mind also, and separately, that any contribution your employer makes towards rent is most likely considered benefit-in-kind for tax purposes and thus should be declared.

Question: I have purchased a retirement bungalow in Monaghan and will be doing some work to it before I move in. I want to add a bedroom extension and replace the kitchen and would need unoccupied house insurance cover for about six months. Please advise where I would get this.

Answer: It’s a tricky one and you are right to look for it. Many people assume, incorrectly, that a vacant house is covered with normal house insurance. In some cases, they believe it must even be cheaper as there is nothing to steal.

However, as Deirdre McCarthy of Insuremyhouse.ie explains: “There are generally higher risks associated with an unoccupied house, particularly over a protracted period of time — six months in your case, possibly longer if the building and refurbishment take longer than expected, which it inevitably does.

“So insurers are naturally reluctant to continue cover at the same price and at the same terms and conditions.

“Not as many insurers will quote for an unoccupied house and those that do will charge more and possibly restrict cover (i.e. not cover theft or flood, just cover the main risk of fire) and maybe insist that someone is checking the house weekly etc.

‘The best option would be to contact your local broker on this issue. There are a number of insurers who will look at this risk for you, but most of these only insure policies through brokers.

“The good news is you should have a couple of insurers willing to quote, so hopefully the cost should be reasonable.”

