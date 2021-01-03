| -1.2°C Dublin

My favourite room: Teacher Aisling Kelly welcomes us to her stylish home in Kilkenny

After taking a random turn in her career path, Aisling Kelly got herself back on track and now has a teaching job in which she uses her creativity, a lovely family and a beautiful home in her hometown of Kilkenny

Aisling Kelly says her kitchen was dark, dingy and uninviting, despite the fact that it has two windows and glass doors to the garden. Then she gave it a makeover. The first thing was new flooring. She painted the walls white, kept the units but painted them blue and added new handles. She replaced the black countertops with white epoxy resin. Finally, she removed the wall units and added open shelving instead. Photo: Tony Gavin
Aisling Kelly in her living room. She put in the engineered parquet flooring throughout the ground floor and painted the walls and double doors a burgundy shade. She keeps the doors locked, giving a more unified feel to the room. The rug is a pre-loved Persian. Photo: Tony Gavin
Aisling gave a Victorian feel to her hall by replacing the wooden flooring with red and black tiles. She painted the Ikea unit the same colour as the wall. She loves plants and has them everywhere
This is the other side of the living room. There were double doors here but Aisling had them removed and added the bookshelves around the arch. The dining room is beyond and it opens onto the garden; the kitchen is to the right of the dining room. The table and chairs were a gift from her parents
Aisling herself painted this mural in her daughter Síofra's room. The 'A' was a prop from her wedding

Aisling herself painted this mural in her daughter Síofra’s room. The ‘A’ was a prop from her wedding

Aisling Kelly says her kitchen was dark, dingy and uninviting, despite the fact that it has two windows and glass doors to the garden. Then she gave it a makeover. The first thing was new flooring. She painted the walls white, kept the units but painted them blue and added new handles. She replaced the black countertops with white epoxy resin. Finally, she removed the wall units and added open shelving instead. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

It's January, that time of year when Leaving Cert students start to agonise over the CAO forms and their future careers.

It's a particularly difficult time for aspiring artists - everything will depend on their portfolios and it can be truly heartbreaking to be rejected. Art is such a personal thing, and if you're not going to be able to pursue that, what else is there?

Of course, those doing the Leaving Cert are too young to realise that while we forget algebra and geometry, we never lose the lessons we learned in art class and a talent for the visual can be brought to all aspects of life, including one's own home.

