My favourite room: Teacher Aisling Kelly welcomes us to her stylish home in Kilkenny

It's January, that time of year when Leaving Cert students start to agonise over the CAO forms and their future careers.

It's a particularly difficult time for aspiring artists - everything will depend on their portfolios and it can be truly heartbreaking to be rejected. Art is such a personal thing, and if you're not going to be able to pursue that, what else is there?

Of course, those doing the Leaving Cert are too young to realise that while we forget algebra and geometry, we never lose the lessons we learned in art class and a talent for the visual can be brought to all aspects of life, including one's own home.

While once an art college hopeful, Aisling Kelly has had an interesting and varied career trajectory, ultimately leading her to a job she loves - teaching. During her winding professional path, she developed other skills necessary for life, including the ability to problem-solve while continuing to hone her talent for all things visual; both are brilliant attributes for taking on what she describes as a drab and dreary house and making something very special of it, and all on a tight budget.

This is the other side of the living room. There were double doors here but Aisling had them removed and added the bookshelves around the arch. The dining room is beyond and it opens onto the garden; the kitchen is to the right of the dining room. The table and chairs were a gift from her parents

This is the other side of the living room. There were double doors here but Aisling had them removed and added the bookshelves around the arch. The dining room is beyond and it opens onto the garden; the kitchen is to the right of the dining room. The table and chairs were a gift from her parents

The house is just outside Kilkenny city, not far from her childhood home, where she first started to develop her sense of the aesthetic. "My dad is an engineer, and he designed and built our family home. My mother, a food adviser, was always into antiques, so I was very aware of having a nice home," she notes.

"I was always drawn to art and the creative side of life. Drawing, making, photographing, observing. During secondary school, I would work into the small hours of the morning on my portfolio, often to the detriment of other subjects. All I wanted was to go to art college."

Aisling applied to the National College of Art and Design, but didn't get in; she was disappointed and didn't have a plan B. "Beyond art, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I wasn't interested in business or science, so I went on to study arts in UCC," she explains. She did French and Irish at UCC, with an Erasmus year in Lille, a year that had pluses and minuses.

"The city was beautiful but, oh my god, the student accommodation. Lille's centre is lovely but the place we lived in, in the suburbs, was awful. The bed was a pallet with a sponge on top," Aisling says, adding with a laugh, "The kitchen had no chairs or fridge, we had to hang our milk and other perishables out the window. It was an eye-opener."

For want of something better to do, Aisling followed her languages degree with a master's in international tourism in UL. She did her dissertation on the slow food movement, which was taking off in Italy, and, obviously a » » bright young woman, Aisling was offered a job on a graduate programme with a large multinational even before the dissertation was finished, spending a year working in different areas of the company.

After that, she was recruited as one of their project managers. In that random way, she was off on a career that she had never envisaged. This involved a huge amount of travel, mainly around the UK; the company looked after the catering services at military and navy bases and Aisling used to be assigned to different bases to look at budgets.

Aisling Kelly in her living room. She put in the engineered parquet flooring throughout the ground floor and painted the walls and double doors a burgundy shade. She keeps the doors locked, giving a more unified feel to the room. The rug is a pre-loved Persian. Photo: Tony Gavin

Aisling Kelly in her living room. She put in the engineered parquet flooring throughout the ground floor and painted the walls and double doors a burgundy shade. She keeps the doors locked, giving a more unified feel to the room. The rug is a pre-loved Persian. Photo: Tony Gavin

"The first year, I had no fixed abode. I might be three weeks in Wales, then three weeks in Yorkshire, so I stayed in a lot of hotels. The following three years, I had a place in London, but it was purely a base; I was constantly on the move. I'd get up at 5am and drive to North Yorkshire and stay the week there," she says.

The job involved introducing new computer systems to different military barracks, working with designers and operations teams. But it was full-on and Aisling had to ask herself if this was the life she wanted.

"It was exciting, pressurised, very random and ultimately unsustainable," she says, adding, "It was a positive experience, a deep dive into a certain type of work life. And had I stuck with the job, I would have been heading for a big career.

"But I remember looking at one of the directors, she had reached the top but she also had a baby and she was doing the same hours as me: up at five, gone for the week. I didn't even have a relationship at the time but I realised I didn't want that in my future. That was a formative moment."

It was around this time when, on holidays with her family who noticed how depleted she was from the job, that her mother mentioned a fellow graduate who had retrained as a primary teacher.

"My mother always told me I'd make a good teacher... but I didn't always listen," she says with a laugh. "But it was a light-bulb moment." Aisling knew she had two of the key skills necessary for the job - a degree in Irish and a talent for art.

Aisling herself painted this mural in her daughter Síofra's room. The 'A' was a prop from her wedding

Aisling herself painted this mural in her daughter Síofra's room. The 'A' was a prop from her wedding

She got into the course, which was affiliated to Trinity, loved it, and straight after graduation, secured a permanent job in a Carlow national school. And she loves teaching. Not surprisingly, her favourite part of the job is teaching art.

And getting the job offer wasn't the only good thing that happened around that time - she also met her future husband, Phil McCabe. "We met at a friend's wedding in the Newpark Hotel; we were both guests. He's from Kells, in Meath, I knew him slightly but we got together that day," she explains.

The couple got married in 2013 and they have three children - Donagh (six), Iarla (four) and two-year-old Síofra. They initially rented an apartment, but when Aisling was pregnant with Donagh, they decided to buy. Phil, who's in human resources in Glanbia, actually found the house and, according to Aisling, there was nothing pretty about it - but she knew they could make it nice.

"We didn't expect to get it and we were actually on a babymoon in Cork when we were told we had it. We went sale agreed just days before I gave birth to Donagh. Looking back, I realise no one wanted it. It was structurally perfect but it was grim and dingy. Initially, when we moved in, the plan was to make it brighter. We removed all the curtains, carpets and blinds, and we painted everything white. A blank canvas to work on".

Since that time, the couple have had the other two children, Aisling has changed from full-time to part-time (she's currently job sharing in Kilkenny) and the couple have worked solidly on the home . "Phil is a dab hand at DIY and we have a brilliant guy, Andy, who does everything we can't do. I don't think we would have taken it all on without Andy."

The blank canvas helped them to tolerate living in the house and to see the things that needed to be done. The next phase was to open up the space. The house, which is relatively new - it was built in 2005 - had no interesting features and a lot of the spaces didn't make sense.

So the couple set about rearranging the rooms and adding character. They removed an arch between the kitchen and dining room, creating a more family-friendly space. They upcycled the kitchen units by painting them, adding wood mouldings and new handles. They took out the black counter-tops and added a white epoxy resin.

They also removed some of the wall-mounted presses and added open shelving, making it a more interesting space. They put clear glass in some doors which had frosted glass and removed some doors altogether. There were three different types of wooden flooring downstairs and they took them up and laid engineered parquet. "I love the warmth and texture it adds and it really opens up the space,"says Aisling.

Phil and Aisling didn't just paint walls and doors, they also painted the stairs. Aisling has even painted some of the furnishings, including lampshades. "I buy a lot in Ikea but I love DoneDeal and sites like that - sometimes it's the thrill of the chase," she says.

A particularly good feature they added is the bookshelving, which surrounds the arch between the living room and dining area.

"There were two sets of double doors in this room; we removed one set, and had the bookshelves put in.

"There was also a set leading to the hall. It was like a corridor, so eventually, after painting the walls a burgundy shade, we painted the doors the same shade and decided to lock them. My old job as a project manager definitely taught me how to find creative solutions to problems. The colour scheme makes the living room a more convivial space."

Aisling is big into upcycling, even reusing old photo frames, and she notes you can get great bargains in pre-loved items "Finding the rug in the living room was the thrill of my lockdown. I got it on adverts.ie."

Nothing goes to waste. Two big letters, A for Aisling and P for Phil - which were props at their wedding - add pops of colour to two of the bedrooms.

The house has been a labour of love for both Phil and Aisling. More than that, it's been a creative outlet for Aisling. "I've spent three maternity leaves and now two lockdowns in this house. Amid the chaos of three small children, I set up an Instagram interiors account in 2019 as an experiment; I am hugely inspired by other people's creativity. I have become immersed in the whole interiors world since and it's not going away. Ultimately, I would love to pursue this passion further, I just haven't figured out how to yet."

Given all she's learned so far during her career and all the lessons she's managed to put into practice in her lovely home, there's no doubt there will be another light-bulb moment and it will involve creativity.

See Instagram @saimhin_so

Photography by Tony Gavin