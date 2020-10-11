| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My favourite room: PR boss and antiques fan Lynn Hunter shows us around her Dublin mews

Entrepreneur Lynn Hunter started her adult life in Paris where she honed her love of all things beautiful. Since then, she's built up a collection of eclectic pieces for her vibrant, colourful home

Lynn Hunter in the extension to her compact home. Between the kitchen and the front living room, there's an internal courtyard. The floor is polished concrete and she bought the rattan high stools in England. Lynn is a keen cook and the open shelving makes it easy to put her hand on utensils and spices. The top shelf is lined with old jugs picked up in markets and charity shops, which are favourite haunts of Lynn's. The old bureau to the left of the picture was her grandmother's. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Lynn in her dining area. The floral piece over the table is custom-made by the shop The Garden, in the Powerscourt Centre, D2, and is changed twice yearly. Her gallery wall is hung with mainly Irish artists including Lola Donoghue, Maser and Tonja Maguire. The drinks trolley was a wedding gift to Lynn's parents. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Lynn bought this marble-topped credenza dating from 1873 in Age Action in Camden Street, Dublin. &quot;It is in brilliant condition and only cost €100,&quot; she says. The painting above it is by Lola Donoghue Expand
The front door opens into the living room and it's separated from the stairs by a glass partition thus ensuring there&rsquo;s no loss of light. The sofas are from Arnotts Expand
The internal courtyard between the living room and the kitchen/dining room lends light to both areas. Lynn is a keen gardener and it is lushly planted with hydrangeas and ferns Expand

Close

Lynn Hunter in the extension to her compact home. Between the kitchen and the front living room, there's an internal courtyard. The floor is polished concrete and she bought the rattan high stools in England. Lynn is a keen cook and the open shelving makes it easy to put her hand on utensils and spices. The top shelf is lined with old jugs picked up in markets and charity shops, which are favourite haunts of Lynn's. The old bureau to the left of the picture was her grandmother's. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn Hunter in the extension to her compact home. Between the kitchen and the front living room, there's an internal courtyard. The floor is polished concrete and she bought the rattan high stools in England. Lynn is a keen cook and the open shelving makes it easy to put her hand on utensils and spices. The top shelf is lined with old jugs picked up in markets and charity shops, which are favourite haunts of Lynn's. The old bureau to the left of the picture was her grandmother's. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn in her dining area. The floral piece over the table is custom-made by the shop The Garden, in the Powerscourt Centre, D2, and is changed twice yearly. Her gallery wall is hung with mainly Irish artists including Lola Donoghue, Maser and Tonja Maguire. The drinks trolley was a wedding gift to Lynn's parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn in her dining area. The floral piece over the table is custom-made by the shop The Garden, in the Powerscourt Centre, D2, and is changed twice yearly. Her gallery wall is hung with mainly Irish artists including Lola Donoghue, Maser and Tonja Maguire. The drinks trolley was a wedding gift to Lynn's parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn bought this marble-topped credenza dating from 1873 in Age Action in Camden Street, Dublin. &quot;It is in brilliant condition and only cost €100,&quot; she says. The painting above it is by Lola Donoghue

Lynn bought this marble-topped credenza dating from 1873 in Age Action in Camden Street, Dublin. "It is in brilliant condition and only cost €100," she says. The painting above it is by Lola Donoghue

The front door opens into the living room and it's separated from the stairs by a glass partition thus ensuring there&rsquo;s no loss of light. The sofas are from Arnotts

The front door opens into the living room and it's separated from the stairs by a glass partition thus ensuring there’s no loss of light. The sofas are from Arnotts

The internal courtyard between the living room and the kitchen/dining room lends light to both areas. Lynn is a keen gardener and it is lushly planted with hydrangeas and ferns

The internal courtyard between the living room and the kitchen/dining room lends light to both areas. Lynn is a keen gardener and it is lushly planted with hydrangeas and ferns

/

Lynn Hunter in the extension to her compact home. Between the kitchen and the front living room, there's an internal courtyard. The floor is polished concrete and she bought the rattan high stools in England. Lynn is a keen cook and the open shelving makes it easy to put her hand on utensils and spices. The top shelf is lined with old jugs picked up in markets and charity shops, which are favourite haunts of Lynn's. The old bureau to the left of the picture was her grandmother's. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

Heirlooms, antiques, collectibles, treasures of yesteryear: call them what you will, period and vintage pieces haven't felt the love lately.

Even though they are often handcrafted and made of precious wood, they've usually been dismissed as 'dust collectors' and 'brown furniture' with homemakers opting for new, more compact, streamlined pieces - which, in fairness, are often more suited to the tight spaces of modern townhouses and apartments.

But more and more younger houseowners are realising that while the bigger antique pieces can be unwieldy and too dominant in a tight space, there are plenty of smaller pieces to be had and they enliven the surroundings and add beauty, interest and personality. Mixing contemporary and antique is often a more individual, more interesting way to go.