My favourite room: PR boss and antiques fan Lynn Hunter shows us around her Dublin mews

Heirlooms, antiques, collectibles, treasures of yesteryear: call them what you will, period and vintage pieces haven't felt the love lately.

Even though they are often handcrafted and made of precious wood, they've usually been dismissed as 'dust collectors' and 'brown furniture' with homemakers opting for new, more compact, streamlined pieces - which, in fairness, are often more suited to the tight spaces of modern townhouses and apartments.

But more and more younger houseowners are realising that while the bigger antique pieces can be unwieldy and too dominant in a tight space, there are plenty of smaller pieces to be had and they enliven the surroundings and add beauty, interest and personality. Mixing contemporary and antique is often a more individual, more interesting way to go.

Entrepreneur Lynn Hunter was an early adopter of the mixing of styles and has furnished her lovely home with a blend of modern, comfortable sofas and well-proportioned pretty antiques like her glass-fronted, marble-topped credenza; on the built-in shelves and tabletops, old decanters and glassware vie for attention with modern Irish artworks, and it all works. "I love antiques," she says. "I love antique fairs; there's one in Antibes that I always go to when I'm in the south of France. I love charity shops. I like to buy original pieces, not pieces everyone else has."

The front door opens into the living room and it's separated from the stairs by a glass partition thus ensuring there's no loss of light. The sofas are from Arnotts

The front door opens into the living room and it's separated from the stairs by a glass partition thus ensuring there's no loss of light. The sofas are from Arnotts

She isn't the first in her family to have an interest in antiques. "My grandmother had an antique shop near Hill 16, I have lots of pieces from her," she says, adding that her mother and sisters - Lynn is the youngest of five siblings - all have a great eye for nice pieces.

Lynn loves antiques so much that she's planning on starting her own antique business via Instagram to add to her other two businesses; she runs Hunter Communications and the Collaborations Agency, both dealing with different aspects of public relations and marketing.

Running businesses is all about creativity, competency, organisation, negotiating skills, and teamwork - Lynn has these qualities in spades, much of which she probably picked up from her father. "My dad was a CEO of the government staff negotiating board so if anyone went on strike he was the guy who arbitrated between the unions and the » » government and got the country back up and running. As a child, I would have seen him many times on Today Tonight, debating." She says that her mother, who worked in fashion, was not behind the door when it came to negotiating. "My mother was always very capable, nothing gets past her; she is very intuitive. Both my parents gave me a lot of self-belief."

Growing up in Sutton, north Dublin, Lynn, along with her siblings, was heavily involved in sport including golf, tennis, hockey, badminton - she still is - and feels playing team sports added enormously to her skills. A really formative experience was to follow when she left school. "I went to France straight after school at 17 and lived there for nearly three years. When I think back, my parents were great to let me go off on my own like that; there were no mobile phones in those days. I loved it. I lived in beautiful places and I immersed myself in the French way of life.

"The first year, I worked as an au pair for a count and countess, and I had my own apartment at the back of their house."

The workplace in the second year was a bit more egalitarian - Euro Disney, now Disneyland Paris - but she managed to snag herself a gorgeous apartment in a beautiful old building near the Gare du Nord in return for a bit of babysitting. "I had a ball. At 17, 18 , what a way to live your life," the bubbly businesswoman marvels.

Lynn in her dining area. The floral piece over the table is custom-made by the shop The Garden, in the Powerscourt Centre, D2, and is changed twice yearly. Her gallery wall is hung with mainly Irish artists including Lola Donoghue, Maser and Tonja Maguire. The drinks trolley was a wedding gift to Lynn's parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn in her dining area. The floral piece over the table is custom-made by the shop The Garden, in the Powerscourt Centre, D2, and is changed twice yearly. Her gallery wall is hung with mainly Irish artists including Lola Donoghue, Maser and Tonja Maguire. The drinks trolley was a wedding gift to Lynn's parents. Photo: Tony Gavin

After France, Lynn came back and did tourism, travel and French at Dublin Business School so she had the perfect qualifications for her next job - that of cabin crew.

"British Airways were looking for French speakers and I travelled the world with them from 1995 to 2000. It was a lovely job in those days. You were really looked after. I joined at 21 and was made purser at 23, so I always worked in business class. I had great clients. Nina Simone, David Beckham, lots of pop stars like Take That. It was great fun."

Lynn had been based in London during her British Airways days, but after five years she wanted to return to Dublin. Having developed her people skills as a cabin crew member, a career in PR, marketing and events organisation was the perfect niche for her. "In BA I had developed managerial skills; I had worked with lots of different people; I became good at finding solutions to problems. We were very culturally aware which all stood to me."

She worked with various public relations companies before starting her own agency in 2009, Hunter Communications. "The recession was starting, but I had got to the stage where I had great relationships with the media, I had an ambition to be my own boss and sink or swim, I just felt it was the right time."

It did require a lot of grafting but she swam. Early clients included Brown Sugar, Carphone Warehouse and several fashion brands. She now also numbers iconic companies such as Boyne Valley, Tayto, Musgraves and Mars, as well as newbies Frank and Honest and Bread 41 among her stable. She has four employees in the PR company and a further four in the Collaborations Agency, which she started in 2015.

"I had been approached by a sport-star's team in the US asking me to help him with his profile in Ireland. Then other people started to approach me to take them on. I had been working with some bloggers so I decided to separate the two strands of the company.

The internal courtyard between the living room and the kitchen/dining room lends light to both areas. Lynn is a keen gardener and it is lushly planted with hydrangeas and ferns

The internal courtyard between the living room and the kitchen/dining room lends light to both areas. Lynn is a keen gardener and it is lushly planted with hydrangeas and ferns

"In the Collaborations Agency, I work with influencers. I call them content creators - people like James Kavanagh, Louise Cooney, Ciara Doherty, some of the biggest guys out there - and we put them together with brands like Dyson, Arnotts, Diageo, Sky, Virgin, everyone, you name it."

Given her busy life, even during Covid, it's no wonder Lynn says her house is her sanctuary.

Outside, her home, which is in Clontarf, north Dublin - she didn't want to stray too far from her native Sutton - gives the impression of a 1940s terraced house, the kind of house which usually has small, dark rooms and low ceilings, though the smart doorway does hint at something a bit different inside.

And it is different to the norm. The original small rooms have been opened up; a glass partition separates the front room from the staircase; large expanses of glass let in plenty of light, and there is a wonderful extension which opens onto a lush garden. The lovely thing is Lynn didn't have to undertake any of the heavy lifting.

"I bought my first house which was in Baldoyle, when I was 26," Lynn says. "I sold that last year and bought this house. This was my sister's. It was two up, two down, but she added the extension, which incorporates the kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms."

Lynn's sister Susan also added edgy touches like the polished concrete floor in the extension; the glass doors, which open all the way back, making the garden an extra room; and an internal courtyard which Lynn has filled with ferns and hydrangeas. "I'm mad into gardening," Lynn enthuses. Even in her garden she has mixed old, the sleepers, and new, the low-maintenance artificial grass. She loves hydrangeas and has a good tip for growing them: "Banana skins and coffee grounds." Seeing an opportunity to plug a client, she adds shamelessly: "When I'm finished with my Frank and Honest coffee capsules, I use the Dualit EcoPress to recycle the capsule and put the grounds on the hydrangeas."

Though Susan did the renovation, the decor is all Lynn. She opted for white walls, a perfect backdrop for showing off her eclectic mix of pieces.

It's a very welcoming home and Lynn likes to share it. "I'm big into hosting dinner parties," she says. "I'm very passionate about table settings; I love tablescaping. Attention to detail is the key, so I collect old tableware, linen, napkins, glasses, decanters."

She has more of all of the above than she can ever use, so expect to see some on Instagram when she finds the time to start that antiques business.

See thecollaborationsagency.com;

huntercommunications.ie

Photography by Tony Gavin