My favourite room: Life delves into Aisling Lalor's stunning Kildare home

Aisling Lalor's stunning home is slap-bang in the middle of Kildare, close to The Curragh - horse country - and probably like many a house in that county, there is a rocking horse in her little boys' bedroom.

However, horses feature a bit more in the house than is average, partly because her husband, Michael Gannon, works in the racing world. It's obvious Aisling takes a keen interest too. There are photos of Aisling and Michael at the races, sculptures of horses, race trophies, and Aisling even says that she wouldn't have her gorgeous kitchen without the winnings earned by Clondaw Warrior, a horse she co-owned with some friends.

"I'm in a syndicate with three girlfriends and their husbands. The syndicate is called Act D Wagg. We had winners at Royal Ascot and the Galway Hurdle with Clondaw Warrior. The Galway Hurdle bought us our kitchen," she explains with a laugh.

However, she won't be going too near any equine creatures now or in the future. "I'm actually allergic to horses," she says, her laugh registering the irony of being in a syndicate while having to stay away from the actual animals.

The floors here in the family room/dining area and in the hallway and kitchen are engineered herringbone. Photo: Tony Gavin

But Aisling is not one to be daunted by a little thing like an allergy; her career trajectory is that of a person who understands that little glitches are just hurdles to be jumped in the journey to a role that gives her great job satisfaction - in her case, that of interior designer.

Originally from Myshall in Co Carlow, where her late father was a building contractor (her mother also worked in the business), after school Aisling didn't initially opt for a career in interiors; instead, she went to University College Dublin to study for an arts degree.

"I'd always had an interest in interior design, but 20 years ago when I was leaving school there was little information about it as a career. I was only 16 doing my Leaving Cert and after it I did arts for two years. The first year, I did initially of art and sociology. They didn't work out for me so I repeated the year and did politics, philosophy and history. I was the baby of three so my family were lenient and let me change, but I failed again," she says.

She's quite cheery about the failure because she did find her ideal career soon after - she went to the Dublin Institute of Design where she did a two-year qualification in interior design. She worked first in Enclosure in Bray, where she designed lots of kitchens before taking a year out to travel in New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and Cambodia.

When she came back, she got a job in top kitchen company Chalon in Blackrock in Dublin, where she stayed for three years and gained invaluable experience.

"It was the start of the boom. I was doing lots of fab kitchens and flying around in helicopters, going to islands off the coast of Kerry, doing site visits on houses on lakes, bringing the kitchens over on boats. It was unreal," she recalls.

Aisling's three sons - George is flanked by the twins, James and Harry - in their bedroom, which is decorated in grey and white with touches of red. The balloon lamp and the curtain fabric are from Ikea, while Aisling had the bedheads custom-made. Photo: Tony Gavin

During this time, Aisling went back to college and did a degree in interior architecture, and while her stint in Chalon was followed by three years in Helen Turkington Interior Design, she has worked for herself ever since.

"I do about 12 residential interiors projects a year," she explains, adding that she gets most of her work through word of mouth.

Quite soon after she came home from her travels in 2006, Aisling was at the wedding of one of her best friends and she met her husband, Michael. The relationship really got going three weeks later at the Galway Races.

They married 10 years ago and lived first in Dublin before finding their home in Kildare six years ago. They opted for the area as it's near The Curragh, and because it had plenty of space. She and Michael now have three little boys - twins James and Harry (seven) and George (four).

"This is the only house we looked at. It's half-way between my two best friends, and as well as that we had a ready-made group of friends here. And it was important to be that bit closer to my mum, as she's the only grandparent alive," Aisling says, adding, "She comes a lot. When she's not playing golf."

It was the same friend, at whose wedding Aisling and Michael met, who drew her attention to the house. "We came to look at it and came to look at it again, but we had our house to sell and also one I had in Carlow before it could happen. By some magic, it worked out," Aisling says.

The white kitchen is from Newtown Woodworks. The work surface is impressive-looking, but Aisling complains that it is porous. "I told everyone not to put in a marble worktop and then did it myself. Better to make mistakes in my own home," she laughs. Photo: Tony Gavin

She adds that the house, which is 40 years old, had been owned by the McGrath Sweepstake family, who had moved there for their retirement, building it as a miniature version of their original family home, Curragh Grange in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

"We moved in on a Friday, the painters moved in on Saturday. Painting was all it needed initially. Everything was the best of the best," Aisling says.

The house, which is on three-quarters of an acre of gorgeous grounds, had just four bedrooms and a small kitchen but large reception rooms - the McGraths loved to entertain.

Aisling needed spaces that were more suited to family life. The quality of the carpets and curtains was excellent but not really to Aisling's taste - there were lots of patterns and dark colours, whereas Aisling prefers a cooler, calmer decor. "I love a classical style, something that works now and will work in 20 years," she says.

So four years ago, she designed and project-managed a massive renovation of the house: she knocked down walls, changed windows, opened up the kitchen and several of the reception rooms and created a big family space which incorporates the kitchen, a dining area and a big play area.

She changed the location of the front door and created a lovely, welcoming hallway and living room as well as an office tucked away at the other side of the house for Michael. "I suppose the house lacked light. By opening it up and changing the orientation of some of the rooms, we got extra light," Aisling says.

She also incorporated good storage and utility areas. She kept the kitchen to the front of the house and retained the Aga, adding a module with a gas and electric oven. She designed white units, which she had made by Newtown Woodworks, and put in a Belfast sink which she got for ¤40 - the lot included a toilet cistern and a sink pedestal. "It was a steal; I got them before the kitchen was even designed. I kept them in the garage for a couple of years until it was built," Aisling says.

She adds that as an interior designer, she's constantly looking at eBay and auction sites, as well as traditional interiors stores, as a way of picking up bargains.

A less successful addition, according to Aisling, is the marble worktop and splashback. "I told everyone for years not to put in a marble worktop and then I put one in myself. I love the look of the marble, but it's very hard to keep, it's so porous," she says.

She laughs: "I suppose it's better to make mistakes in my own home rather than anyone else's."

Upstairs, she redesigned the bedrooms and made sure to put in contemporary en suites and a walk-in wardrobe for herself and Michael.

As well as all the lovely space, there are some really special features about this house, including the gorgeous gardens and the indoor 25-foot swimming pool. Aisling uses it - she completed two triathlons last year - as do the kids.

The twins are learning to horse-ride as well, though Aisling and Michael have discovered George is allergic to horses, just like his mother.

Aisling is still in the syndicate, of course, and while Clondaw Warrior was sold on, she and her pals have another horse called Eight and Bob. Who knows what renovation his winnings will fund in the future?

Not that anything is left for this talented interior architect to do in her spectacular home.

See aislinglalor.com

Edited by Mary O'Sullivan

Photography by Tony Gavin