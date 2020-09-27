| 1.3°C Dublin

My favourite room: Life delves into Aisling Lalor's stunning Kildare home

 

Interior architect Aisling Lalor in her light-filled, spacious hallway which was originally the dining room of the house. The staircase is mahogany but Aisling had it painted to lighten the mood. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
One of the lovely living rooms in Aisling Lalor&rsquo;s stunning home in Kildare. This room was quite dark with heavy furnishings and curtains, but Aisling lightened the decor here and everywhere else in the house. She furnished it with auction finds, including the mirror over the mantelpiece from Sean Eacrett Antiques. She enlivens the muted decor with touches of blue. &quot;I love all things blue and white and chinoiserie,&quot; Aisling says. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The floors here in the family room/dining area and in the hallway and kitchen are engineered herringbone. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The white kitchen is from Newtown Woodworks. The work surface is impressive-looking, but Aisling complains that it is porous. &quot;I told everyone not to put in a marble worktop and then did it myself. Better to make mistakes in my own home,&quot; she laughs. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Aisling's three sons - George is flanked by the twins, James and Harry - in their bedroom, which is decorated in grey and white with touches of red. The balloon lamp and the curtain fabric are from Ikea, while Aisling had the bedheads custom-made. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The house, which is about 40 years old, is surrounded by an acre of picturesque gardens. &quot;The last owner was a wonderful gardener,&quot; Aisling notes, adding that she did a fair bit of gardening herself during lockdown. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Aisling Lalor's stunning home is slap-bang in the middle of Kildare, close to The Curragh - horse country - and probably like many a house in that county, there is a rocking horse in her little boys' bedroom.

However, horses feature a bit more in the house than is average, partly because her husband, Michael Gannon, works in the racing world. It's obvious Aisling takes a keen interest too. There are photos of Aisling and Michael at the races, sculptures of horses, race trophies, and Aisling even says that she wouldn't have her gorgeous kitchen without the winnings earned by Clondaw Warrior, a horse she co-owned with some friends.

"I'm in a syndicate with three girlfriends and their husbands. The syndicate is called Act D Wagg. We had winners at Royal Ascot and the Galway Hurdle with Clondaw Warrior. The Galway Hurdle bought us our kitchen," she explains with a laugh.