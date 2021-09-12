My Favourite Room: Designer Jakob Brondum mixed Scandi style and talking points in this dramatic Waterford revamp

When interior designer Jakob Brondum was a child in Denmark, his grandmother had a huge collection of blue porcelain in her dining room that intrigued him. Jakob questioned her about the collection and she told him that it was a great talking point. It’s a concept he took firmly on board and he has created many talking points in the newly renovated house in Waterford which he shares with his partner, Conor Curran. These include the walls of hand-painted giant herons in the dining room, the wooden pallet-turned-coffee table in the living room, and the way he has used granite in the bathrooms.

The house dates from 1860 and even though Jakob’s talking points are very contemporary as well as edgy and playful, they work well. Jakob has a background in fashion design and styling, where introducing new and arresting ideas and combining them with classics is an important part of the work.

He also grew up surrounded by people with a strong visual sense which helped to hone his own aesthetic; there was his antique-loving grandmother, a father who was a graphic designer and an older sister who also works in interiors. “My sister and I both studied fashion in London. I attended Central Saint Martins. I worked for a short while with Alexander McQueen and Peter Jensen.

“I then went on to work at Dazed&Confused magazine as a fashion editor’s assistant for several years, which led to contributing editor roles at other publications such as Sunday Times Style, Interview and Nylon magazine.” From fashion design to interior design is a natural progression and it happened for Jakob when he and Conor, an IT engineer whom he met in 2007, renovated the house they had bought together. They did the renovation in 2014.

Expand Close Jakob in the dining area. It’s east-facing so light streams in as they have breakfast in the morning. There had been an Aga there which he and Conor replaced with a wood-burning stove, adding a niche for logs. The built-in bench doubles as storage. The table is temporary as they still have to find the right one. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jakob in the dining area. It’s east-facing so light streams in as they have breakfast in the morning. There had been an Aga there which he and Conor replaced with a wood-burning stove, adding a niche for logs. The built-in bench doubles as storage. The table is temporary as they still have to find the right one. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close Apart from the old brick wall behind the units, the kitchen is ultra contemporary with a poured concrete floor, granite worktops and handle-free units. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apart from the old brick wall behind the units, the kitchen is ultra contemporary with a poured concrete floor, granite worktops and handle-free units. Photo: Tony Gavin

“A friend of mine, a journalist, liked it and wrote a very nice little piece about it and then I started getting phone calls from people asking me to do up their houses. I’ve always had an interest in interiors and my sister, who had been in fashion, moved into interiors and it just felt quite natural for me to move in that direction too. It grew very organically — a few projects while I still did my fashion, then it just took over and I ended up doing multiple big townhouses in London.”

Jakob’s company is called Henage/Joshen — an anagram of his grandparents’ name — and he developed quite a reputation in England for his work, which has been hugely varied including Victorian townhouses and repurposed London warehouses, as well as store interiors. He’s currently working on another project in London and is hoping

to start taking on clients in Ireland too.

His projects have included the design of bespoke lamps and other accessories. “You work with the client from the beginning of the project to the end. Like clothing, you see what they are comfortable with. Some clothing is for the red carpet for 15 minutes, but some needs functionality as well as aesthetics. It’s about longevity, comfort and style, I think I do a mixture of all three well.” He’s also done some interiors projects with his sister who moved to New York. Jakob liked New York and, as it happens, Conor was working for an American company and they asked if he would move there. This sparked discussion between the couple about the future — a discussion which actually led to them putting down roots in Waterford in 2017.

“I had lived in London for 18 years, then Brexit happened. We had done up our house, we loved it, we wondered was this our adventure or should we do other stuff,” Jakob says, adding they chose the latter. “We decided we needed more adventure, initially. Conor had a job lined up in America, and I had interviews for projects organised. Before moving to the States, we stopped by here, as Conor is from Dungarvan. Then we thought, ‘Do you go to the States and step it up or do you breathe?’”

After much discussion, they opted to settle here. “I love the big city, then suddenly it’s cows and tractors, a shock to the system. It’s been a real breath of fresh air. I don’t know whether we’re a sign of the times or we are just following the times but the whole migration to the countryside has done us a world of good.”

The next step was to find a house and they hit on the one they would eventually buy; at the time, it was in a state of dilapidation. “It was so rotten and falling down that Conor even fell through the floor when we came to see it. It had rising damp, there were no proper foundations, everything had been built on dirt. Most of the doors had been bolted up and there were birds living here.”

Expand Close The staircase was rebuilt using the old spindles. The artworks are by friends of the couple. The blue lamp is from Nest in Waterford. Jakob himself painted the fun sideboard with its designer logos. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The staircase was rebuilt using the old spindles. The artworks are by friends of the couple. The blue lamp is from Nest in Waterford. Jakob himself painted the fun sideboard with its designer logos. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close As well as all new floors, new windows, new walls, all the ceilings had to be redone. Jakob used it as an opportunity to do a fresco of sky and clouds on this landing ceiling, which he painted himself. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp As well as all new floors, new windows, new walls, all the ceilings had to be redone. Jakob used it as an opportunity to do a fresco of sky and clouds on this landing ceiling, which he painted himself. Photo: Tony Gavin

The house had been taken over by the banks after the crash and it had been left unoccupied for 10 years. When Conor and Jakob heard about it, it was up for auction. “When we came to see it, there were queues all the way up the road and we figured we were not going to get it, but on the day of the auction no one bid. So it gave us an opportunity to buy it and do it justice.”

The couple took a year to decide what to do with it, whether to live in it, or flip it. “We came to the conclusion we wanted to live in it and we decided, ‘Let’s do it the way we want it’. Over the years previous owners had done their bit to renovate or decorate, but never had fully updated the house with new plumbing and rewiring and never fully addressed the damp issue.

“As a Scandinavian, I love a lot of natural daylight. l really liked the layout but it was very dark — dark wooden floors, dark walls. There were fireplaces that didn’t work, everything had been ripped out, including taps. The windows were all rotten — out of 28, only five were salvageable. Really, the only thing left was one light.”

The resourceful Dane did all the plans which meant reducing the house to a shell and completely designing every aspect of the renovation. The fact that the house hadn’t been listed was a big help. Listed buildings are hard to renovate as the planning restrictions can be prohibitive — for example, very often owners of listed houses are expected to retain such features as single-glazed windows, making the houses difficult to heat as well as more expensive to do so.

Expand Close Jakob and new family member Hugo outside the house, which is on six-and-a-half acres including a two-acre garden. “I can kill a cactus so I’ve got my work cut out,” says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jakob and new family member Hugo outside the house, which is on six-and-a-half acres including a two-acre garden. “I can kill a cactus so I’ve got my work cut out,” says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close The furnishings in the sitting room are from Denmark. The mantelpiece was added by Jakob and Conor. “It’s limestone, I just fell in love with it. It was one of the first things to arrive and the last to go in.” Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The furnishings in the sitting room are from Denmark. The mantelpiece was added by Jakob and Conor. “It’s limestone, I just fell in love with it. It was one of the first things to arrive and the last to go in.” Photo: Tony Gavin

“We wouldn’t have gone near it if it had been listed. I think listing officers sometimes misinterpret their job title. There are so many beautiful houses in Ireland and they’re falling apart and crumbling because they’ve been listed and everyone is afraid of going near them. The whole point should be to update them. I can understand it’s terrible to add these modern monstrosities to old houses but I think there is a better way.

“If our house had been listed, it would have required a whole different budget and it wouldn’t have been as much fun.”

Before the fun, there were lots of practicalities to be handled — walls and ceilings to be plastered, new floors, doors and new windows to be put in. Jakob was all in favour of salvaging what he could and so the original shutters are still part of most of the windows.

The house, which is accessed via an avenue of cherry trees, is set on six-and-a-half acres — including a field and two acres of garden — and consists of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lounge and a kitchen/dining room. There’s also a wonderful balcony and terrace off the upstairs office.

Jakob changed a few elements of the layout of the house including that of the kitchen. “It used to be in a dark space but we love to cook so I wanted it to be in a light-filled area.”

The kitchen is a very practical space with poured concrete flooring which works really well with underfloor heating. “It’s also perfect when you have a pet. We got Hugo [a boxer pup] in March this year, so the concrete floor is ideal,” says Jakob.

He also created a light-filled dining area just off the kitchen, a machine room for the electrics and technical workings of the house, and a pantry, but in the main he kept the layout as it was as they liked its practicality. The dining room is accessed both from the welcoming hallway and from the kitchen. On the other side of the hallway is the large sitting room.

Expand Close There is an unusual granite decoration around the mirror in this en suite bathroom. The couple bought a crate of granite slabs and had to take whatever it included so Jakob played around with ideas for the different areas and came up with this crunch-cut design. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There is an unusual granite decoration around the mirror in this en suite bathroom. The couple bought a crate of granite slabs and had to take whatever it included so Jakob played around with ideas for the different areas and came up with this crunch-cut design. Photo: Tony Gavin

Expand Close The bathroom features a claw-foot tub and monochrome marble floor tiling. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The bathroom features a claw-foot tub and monochrome marble floor tiling. Photo: Tony Gavin

The kitchen is slightly industrial-looking but it has a warmth thanks to the brick wall (made from bricks salvaged from an exterior wall) which Jakob was keen to have as it echoes the brick wall near the gates of the house. “I like the combination of hard edges and organic.”

They had some big hiccups during the build — for example, they had to rebuild the staircase, but, where possible, Jakob kept original features such as the spindles.

They had some good luck, too — a local company was selling off crates of granite slabs so they bought a crate, which included the black granite they used on the kitchen worktops. “We couldn’t pick what we wanted but we got a lot and have used a lot of the slabs as tiles too. Maybe it was a false economy as we had to get a cutter,” Jakob explains.

Other strokes of luck include all the pieces of Danish furniture that came from Jakob’s parents’ and grandparents’ homes. The lighting throughout is all Danish too. Jakob loves the interiors shop Nest in Waterford and has sourced cushions and other accessories there. There are artworks by his and Conor’s many artist friends and they hope to add to their collection, adding more colour to the house as they go on.

Overall, the decor, while being very comfortable, is quite muted, which allows the many design features to stand out. In this house, there is no shortage of talking points.

Instagram: @lahearthouse See henagejoshen.com