| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My Favourite Room: Designer Jakob Brondum mixed Scandi style and talking points in this dramatic Waterford revamp

Brexit has been bad news for many, but Dane Jakob Brondum and Irish man Conor Curran took it as an opportunity for adventure, which meant buying a wreck in Waterford and renovating it. Pictures by Tony Gavin

Interior designer Jakob Brondum in the dining room of his waterford home. The herringbone floor is new as all the floors in the house were rotten. Jakob inherited the table and chairs from his grandparents. He hand-painted the herons on the walls himself. &ldquo;I got the idea from a British company who had done something similar with cranes. I love herons, so I did them instead,&rdquo; says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Jakob in the dining area. It&rsquo;s east-facing so light streams in as they have breakfast in the morning. There had been an Aga there which he and Conor replaced with a wood-burning stove, adding a niche for logs. The built-in bench doubles as storage. The table is temporary as they still have to find the right one. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Apart from the old brick wall behind the units, the kitchen is ultra contemporary with a poured concrete floor, granite worktops and handle-free units. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The staircase was rebuilt using the old spindles. The artworks are by friends of the couple. The blue lamp is from Nest in Waterford. Jakob himself painted the fun sideboard with its designer logos. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
As well as all new floors, new windows, new walls, all the ceilings had to be redone. Jakob used it as an opportunity to do a fresco of sky and clouds on this landing ceiling, which he painted himself. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Jakob and new family member Hugo outside the house, which is on six-and-a-half acres including a two-acre garden. &ldquo;I can kill a cactus so I&rsquo;ve got my work cut out,&rdquo; says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The furnishings in the sitting room are from Denmark. The mantelpiece was added by Jakob and Conor. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s limestone, I just fell in love with it. It was one of the first things to arrive and the last to go in.&rdquo; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
There is an unusual granite decoration around the mirror in this en suite bathroom. The couple bought a crate of granite slabs and had to take whatever it included so Jakob played around with ideas for the different areas and came up with this crunch-cut design. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The bathroom features a claw-foot tub and monochrome marble floor tiling. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Interior designer Jakob Brondum in the dining room of his waterford home. The herringbone floor is new as all the floors in the house were rotten. Jakob inherited the table and chairs from his grandparents. He hand-painted the herons on the walls himself. &ldquo;I got the idea from a British company who had done something similar with cranes. I love herons, so I did them instead,&rdquo; says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

Interior designer Jakob Brondum in the dining room of his waterford home. The herringbone floor is new as all the floors in the house were rotten. Jakob inherited the table and chairs from his grandparents. He hand-painted the herons on the walls himself. “I got the idea from a British company who had done something similar with cranes. I love herons, so I did them instead,” says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

Jakob in the dining area. It&rsquo;s east-facing so light streams in as they have breakfast in the morning. There had been an Aga there which he and Conor replaced with a wood-burning stove, adding a niche for logs. The built-in bench doubles as storage. The table is temporary as they still have to find the right one. Photo: Tony Gavin

Jakob in the dining area. It’s east-facing so light streams in as they have breakfast in the morning. There had been an Aga there which he and Conor replaced with a wood-burning stove, adding a niche for logs. The built-in bench doubles as storage. The table is temporary as they still have to find the right one. Photo: Tony Gavin

Apart from the old brick wall behind the units, the kitchen is ultra contemporary with a poured concrete floor, granite worktops and handle-free units. Photo: Tony Gavin

Apart from the old brick wall behind the units, the kitchen is ultra contemporary with a poured concrete floor, granite worktops and handle-free units. Photo: Tony Gavin

The staircase was rebuilt using the old spindles. The artworks are by friends of the couple. The blue lamp is from Nest in Waterford. Jakob himself painted the fun sideboard with its designer logos. Photo: Tony Gavin

The staircase was rebuilt using the old spindles. The artworks are by friends of the couple. The blue lamp is from Nest in Waterford. Jakob himself painted the fun sideboard with its designer logos. Photo: Tony Gavin

As well as all new floors, new windows, new walls, all the ceilings had to be redone. Jakob used it as an opportunity to do a fresco of sky and clouds on this landing ceiling, which he painted himself. Photo: Tony Gavin

As well as all new floors, new windows, new walls, all the ceilings had to be redone. Jakob used it as an opportunity to do a fresco of sky and clouds on this landing ceiling, which he painted himself. Photo: Tony Gavin

Jakob and new family member Hugo outside the house, which is on six-and-a-half acres including a two-acre garden. &ldquo;I can kill a cactus so I&rsquo;ve got my work cut out,&rdquo; says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

Jakob and new family member Hugo outside the house, which is on six-and-a-half acres including a two-acre garden. “I can kill a cactus so I’ve got my work cut out,” says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

The furnishings in the sitting room are from Denmark. The mantelpiece was added by Jakob and Conor. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s limestone, I just fell in love with it. It was one of the first things to arrive and the last to go in.&rdquo; Photo: Tony Gavin

The furnishings in the sitting room are from Denmark. The mantelpiece was added by Jakob and Conor. “It’s limestone, I just fell in love with it. It was one of the first things to arrive and the last to go in.” Photo: Tony Gavin

There is an unusual granite decoration around the mirror in this en suite bathroom. The couple bought a crate of granite slabs and had to take whatever it included so Jakob played around with ideas for the different areas and came up with this crunch-cut design. Photo: Tony Gavin

There is an unusual granite decoration around the mirror in this en suite bathroom. The couple bought a crate of granite slabs and had to take whatever it included so Jakob played around with ideas for the different areas and came up with this crunch-cut design. Photo: Tony Gavin

The bathroom features a claw-foot tub and monochrome marble floor tiling. Photo: Tony Gavin

The bathroom features a claw-foot tub and monochrome marble floor tiling. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Interior designer Jakob Brondum in the dining room of his waterford home. The herringbone floor is new as all the floors in the house were rotten. Jakob inherited the table and chairs from his grandparents. He hand-painted the herons on the walls himself. “I got the idea from a British company who had done something similar with cranes. I love herons, so I did them instead,” says Jakob. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

When interior designer Jakob Brondum was a child in Denmark, his grandmother had a huge collection of blue porcelain in her dining room that intrigued him. Jakob questioned her about the collection and she told him that it was a great talking point. It’s a concept he took firmly on board and he has created many talking points in the newly renovated house in Waterford which he shares with his partner, Conor Curran. These include the walls of hand-painted giant herons in the dining room, the wooden pallet-turned-coffee table in the living room, and the way he has used granite in the bathrooms.

The house dates from 1860 and even though Jakob’s talking points are very contemporary as well as edgy and playful, they work well. Jakob has a background in fashion design and styling, where introducing new and arresting ideas and combining them with classics is an important part of the work.

He also grew up surrounded by people with a strong visual sense which helped to hone his own aesthetic; there was his antique-loving grandmother, a father who was a graphic designer and an older sister who also works in interiors. “My sister and I both studied fashion in London. I attended Central Saint Martins. I worked for a short while with Alexander McQueen and Peter Jensen. 

Most Watched

Privacy