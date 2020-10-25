| 8°C Dublin

My Favourite Room: Christine Murphy, owner of interiors brand Urban Aran, shows us around her mellow home

Entrepreneur Christine Murphy may go for mellow shades in her decor, but her life is anything but. In the last two years, she's started a new business, had a baby and moved house

Entrepreneur Christine Murphy in her controversial kitchen. The kitchen was made by P&amp;M Kitchens in Ferns, Co Wexford and the units are a combination of different materials and different colours including white, yellow, grey blue and plain oak. The architect, Eddie Phelan, ensured lots of light by adding windows and skylights where possible. The glass door opens on to the deck. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Christine on her deck.with its almost uninterrupted views of the River Suir. The furnishings came from McGuire's Garden Centre and Nest. &quot;On warm days we eat out here all the time,&quot; Christine says. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The curved bath is from Morris&rsquo;s DIY in Waterford. Christine added pops of colour with the flamingo print from Nest and the vintage chair. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
At the other end of the kitchen is this living area with spectacular views. The L-shaped sofa and the yellow chair are from Sienna Home Furnishings. Throws and cushions are from Christine&rsquo;s own range Expand
The furniture in the dining area is from EZ Living Expand
Christine gave the en suite bathroom an unusual twist with wallpaper by House of Hackney on the ceiling. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
A detail of the snug. The orange chair and cactus are from Nest. The painting to the left by Stanley Pettigrew was a gift from Christine&rsquo;s mother-in-law. The ceramic plates on the chimney breast are by Danu and the brasses are from RJ Keighery Antiques. &quot;They're for warming chestnuts, officially,&rdquo; says Christine. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The pink chair, from Sienna Home Furnishings, is in the master bedroom which is decorated in grey and pink. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

'The biggest dispute was the island. Four men stood opposite me and said, 'No way! You're not going with a yellow island. Are you mad?' There was Eddie the architect, Martin the kitchen designer, the builder, Keith, and my husband, Simon, and they all told me I was insane," entrepreneur Christine Murphy recalls with a laugh as she sits in her lovely kitchen with her yellow island. Yes, Christine got her way.

When four persuasive individuals - all men - bring the weight of their qualifications and years of experience to bear on an important house decision, it can be hard to face them down but Christine basically told them to take a running jump. She knew what she wanted and she was going for it.

Of course she had her own qualifications and experience to call on.