My favourite room: At home with the owners of the Handmade Soap Company

This time of year is notoriously fraught for parents and students. The Leaving Cert results come in, choices have to be made, the kids don't know what they want and the parents despair.

If anyone is a perfect example of the fact that it hardly matters what university choice a person makes - or whether they go to university at all - it's Donagh Quigley, co-creator, with his wife Gemma McGowan, of thriving manufacturing company The Handmade Soap Company, based in Co Meath.

The business employs a staff of 45 and makes a gorgeous range of soaps, hand washes, hand lotions, diffusers and candles, available throughout the country in all the best retailers and gift boutiques. It's very much a 21st-century company - everything is as eco-friendly as possible. Donagh says natural and sustainable is the key, and their attractive packaging is all recycled plastic.

Donagh and Gemma are so on the ball that they were able to pivot the business when Covid-19 hit and began to produce much-needed hand sanitisers.

Yet this Meath native left university after six weeks, did an assortment of jobs, including bar work and door-to-door sales before starting the soap company.

Resilience, flexibility, a love of risk and a strong sense of adventure seem to be among the keys to his success - character traits possibly honed as a result of his unusual background.

The eldest of four, Donagh was plucked from the easy freedom of life in the Meath countryside at the age of 13, and brought to the busy city of Brisbane, Australia.

"We lived at the bottom of the hill in Dowth," Donagh says of his Co Meath childhood. "It was very informal then, we were in and out of the tombs all the time as kids." He adds that in the late 1980s, Ireland was in recession when his parents decided to emigrate. They moved around a bit in Australia, which resulted in Donagh attending four different secondary schools. However, he did well enough to get into university.

"I studied English, South-East Asian history, philosophy and anthropology, all a bit airy fairy. After six weeks, I knew I didn't want that," he recalls with a laugh, adding that he then did bar work, followed by a stint on prawn boats. "I loved that work, I've always loved anything to do with boats," he says.

However, it was his next job that Donagh describes as his "college education" and, surprisingly, it consisted of selling door to door. "I had a blast and made a fortune," he says. "They say you make the sale before you meet the client, that it's all in your mind, and if you think you're going to sell, you'll sell. It was a brilliant work experience. You're going into people's homes, you learn so much about them, and so much about yourself."

After three years of that, Donagh decided to return to Ireland on holiday with his sister and didn't go back to Australia when the break was over. Instead, he used his talent as an uillean pipe player to pay his way. "It was 2000," Donagh says, "and Ireland was rocking. I never made enough for a mortgage, but I eked out a living and had a great life."

He went back to Australia briefly, worked in a mine, made enough to buy a barge back in Ireland and returned here, resuming the music and living on the barge. By that stage, he began to feel the music had run its course - he wasn't really making a living - but just before he gave it up, he and Gemma, who is the youngest of three and a native of Kells, met in a bar in Drogheda.

Gemma had studied performance - music and acting - at a Manchester university, but chronic illness meant that she had to come home and she switched her studies to kinesiology and shamanic healing and has worked in that field ever since. Gemma was also into music - she plays the harp and sings - and they were both performing in the same bar on that fateful night 14 years ago. "I had to do a bit of courting but I wore her down," Donagh explains with a laugh.

Donagh's next choice of career was thatching and he did a traineeship. The barge wasn't big enough for the two of them, so he sold it and used the money to start a thatching business. "I had two great years," he says. "We grew our own straw, I was working with my hands, it was outdoors and it was sculptural. It ticked a lot of boxes."

Sadly, the combination of the recession 12 years ago and several consecutive seasons of bad weather made Donagh realise that thatching wasn't going to be viable. He had no clue what to do next, but on a trip to Australia to introduce Gemma to his family, the couple came across something which, over time, formed the germ of an idea.

"We happened to go to a market in Darwin and bought a soap," says Donagh. "I have dry skin and can't use the usual brands, but this was amazing and I bought a book on soap-making too."

Gemma adds with a laugh: "A few months after that, he went off across the Atlantic with three other wild Irishmen in a handmade yacht. He was gone for three months and when he came back he said, 'We're going to start a soap company.'"

During that trip, Donagh had plenty of time to think about what he'd do next. The soap idea took hold and, on a stopover in Boston, he even paid a visit to Marla Bosworth, founder of the Back Porch Soap Company.

On his return to Ireland, Donagh did more training, and then they set up business with a big pot and a soap mould.

Their first outing with their first product was in 2010, at Showcase, organised by the Crafts Council, and they've gone from strength to strength, selling into all the independent retailers, as well as Brown Thomas, Arnotts and Kilkenny. They recently went live with beauty multiple Ulta which has over 1,500 stores in America - a great coup.

A lot of hard work preceded this signing. "To say we had no business experience is an understatement," says Donagh. "It took a while to figure out exactly what we were trying to say with the product, and how best to convey that. We wanted every touch point - the fragrances, the blends, the products, the packaging - to be a positive interaction, to put a smile on people's faces. Our whole thing is an emphasis on the natural."

Of course, handmade matters, too. "We wanted to maintain the craft element, and the local is very important," Gemma says.

That's obvious from their home, which is full of local crafts. They have mugs by Irish potters; the cushions and lampshades are made by Irish crafts people, even all their paintings are by local Irish artists.

Their own crafts are also on display. During his thatching days, Donagh did straw sculpture when it was too wet to work, and he and Gemma created wall hangings depicting the neolithic designs on the tombs at Dowth and Knowth. "Everything has a story," says Gemma.

The house itself has a story: the front of it dates from 1750, and it was originally a coach inn. Gemma grew up in the house, and her mother continued the tradition of hospitality by running it as a B&B. When her parents downsized, 13 years ago, Gemma and Donagh moved in, also doing B&B for a while until they got the soap company up and running.

The back of the house is relatively new; Gemma's parents commissioned architect Paul Leech to add an award-winning extension in 1982. "The whole idea of a double-height open-plan extension was quite radical at that time,"Gemma says.

The ground floor of the extension is where the family do most of their living. It includes the kitchen and the living room, separated by a breakfast bar. The stairs in this area leads to a playroom for the couple's two children Manny (6) and Bridgie (4) and Manny's bedroom. The house has three other bedrooms, a yoga/meditation room for Gemma and her clients, and a workshop/office for Donagh to experiment with essential oils.

They also have a plant room, which is Donagh's preserve, but the gorgeous garden, which is full of trees, is very much Gemma's. She cultivates chestnut, ash and oak trees. There used to be an orchard and while there is only one remaining apple tree, it's an important part of the garden.

"We have an apple-pressing day every autumn," Gemma notes. "We've made apple wine and cider and mead." They also have a beehive; it turns out that their honey is now being used in the soap. Like the bees, this couple never stop, and their hard work is paying off.

See thehandmadesoapcompany.com

Edited by Mary O'Sullivan

Photography by Tony Gavin