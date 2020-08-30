| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My favourite room: At home with the owners of the Handmade Soap Company

 

Entrepreneurs Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the 1980s extension. It was radical for its time, in that it&rsquo;s open plan with double-height ceilings and a staircase leading to other rooms, in this case to a playroom and one of the children&rsquo;s bedrooms. Most of the pictures are by local artists, but the purple wall hanging was done by Donagh and Gemma, and depicts some of the symbols of the famous Dowth tombs in their native Co Meath. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
A musician friend left the wall hangings with the couple to mind as he's gone to live in Italy. The diffuser in front of the mirror is from their own range Expand
The front of Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan&rsquo;s home dates from 1750 and it was originally a coach inn, where those travelling by coach would put up over night Expand
The garden is full of shady areas. The furniture in this patio is from Littlewoods Expand
Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the back garden with their dog Céilí. The huge apple tree is the only one remaining in a centuries-old orchard. &quot;We have an apple-pressing day every autumn. We've made apple wine, cider and mead as well as apple tarts,&quot; says Gemma Expand

Close

Entrepreneurs Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the 1980s extension. It was radical for its time, in that it&rsquo;s open plan with double-height ceilings and a staircase leading to other rooms, in this case to a playroom and one of the children&rsquo;s bedrooms. Most of the pictures are by local artists, but the purple wall hanging was done by Donagh and Gemma, and depicts some of the symbols of the famous Dowth tombs in their native Co Meath. Photo: Tony Gavin

Entrepreneurs Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the 1980s extension. It was radical for its time, in that it’s open plan with double-height ceilings and a staircase leading to other rooms, in this case to a playroom and one of the children’s bedrooms. Most of the pictures are by local artists, but the purple wall hanging was done by Donagh and Gemma, and depicts some of the symbols of the famous Dowth tombs in their native Co Meath. Photo: Tony Gavin

A musician friend left the wall hangings with the couple to mind as he's gone to live in Italy. The diffuser in front of the mirror is from their own range

A musician friend left the wall hangings with the couple to mind as he's gone to live in Italy. The diffuser in front of the mirror is from their own range

The front of Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan&rsquo;s home dates from 1750 and it was originally a coach inn, where those travelling by coach would put up over night

The front of Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan’s home dates from 1750 and it was originally a coach inn, where those travelling by coach would put up over night

The garden is full of shady areas. The furniture in this patio is from Littlewoods

The garden is full of shady areas. The furniture in this patio is from Littlewoods

Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the back garden with their dog Céilí. The huge apple tree is the only one remaining in a centuries-old orchard. &quot;We have an apple-pressing day every autumn. We've made apple wine, cider and mead as well as apple tarts,&quot; says Gemma

Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the back garden with their dog Céilí. The huge apple tree is the only one remaining in a centuries-old orchard. "We have an apple-pressing day every autumn. We've made apple wine, cider and mead as well as apple tarts," says Gemma

/

Entrepreneurs Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in the 1980s extension. It was radical for its time, in that it’s open plan with double-height ceilings and a staircase leading to other rooms, in this case to a playroom and one of the children’s bedrooms. Most of the pictures are by local artists, but the purple wall hanging was done by Donagh and Gemma, and depicts some of the symbols of the famous Dowth tombs in their native Co Meath. Photo: Tony Gavin

This time of year is notoriously fraught for parents and students. The Leaving Cert results come in, choices have to be made, the kids don't know what they want and the parents despair.

If anyone is a perfect example of the fact that it hardly matters what university choice a person makes - or whether they go to university at all - it's Donagh Quigley, co-creator, with his wife Gemma McGowan, of thriving manufacturing company The Handmade Soap Company, based in Co Meath.

The business employs a staff of 45 and makes a gorgeous range of soaps, hand washes, hand lotions, diffusers and candles, available throughout the country in all the best retailers and gift boutiques. It's very much a 21st-century company - everything is as eco-friendly as possible. Donagh says natural and sustainable is the key, and their attractive packaging is all recycled plastic.