Much ado about Lutyens: How a family wedding saw a Dubliner falling under the spell of an English architect

Glebewood, Glebe Lane, Ratoath, Co Meath

Asking price: €1.4m Agent: Lydon Farrell (046) 901 0126

When Finglas-born John Carroll and his wife Irene attended his brother’s wedding in 1997, little did they know that the after-service photoshoot would bring them to the home of their dreams.

“I was a groomsman and he told me to go to the Glebe Gardens for the pictures. We were living in Brownstown, Ratoath and it was just down the road. But I had never heard of the gardens. We walked down a lane which I always thought was a dead end and went in. And we were just gobsmacked. It was summer and the cottage and gardens were just so beautiful with all the wonderful flowers and vibrant colours. I turned to Irene and I said ‘If this ever comes up for sale, we’re buying it!’”

Expand Close The double-height entertainment room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The double-height entertainment room

Seven years later Irene told John she had found a tiny sign attached to a churchyard gate stating the property would be sold by auction. They prepared their finances for bidding.

Back in 1980 architect Arthur Lardner built Glebewood for his retirement in the grounds of his larger home, the 1813-built Glebelands House.

Expand Close An aerial view / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An aerial view

His love of the work of Edwin Lutyens, one of England’s most famous architects, led Lardner to design a home in the style of the famous versions Lutyens dotted around Surrey, leading them to be described popularly as ‘Surrey style’. Lardner sold Glebelands to Leo and Carmel Heslin and then went about landscaping his gardens. Following Leo’s death, Arthur and Carmel decided to combine their gardens to create Glebelands and Glebewood Gardens.

Expand Close John Carroll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Carroll

For 10 years, until the two great gardeners passed away, their formal and Japanese gardens brought three coachloads of paying visitors a day in high season. It was around this time that John and Irene discovered Glebewood. When they bought it in 2004 they hit upon a new plan.

Read More

“I was given Arthur’s old drawings and I passed them to an architect. The idea was to build two more houses also in the style of Lutyens on the spare land so that I could sell them to fund our plan to do up Glebewood, convert the garage, extend it and keep everything looking Lutyens.”

Expand Close The swimming pool / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The swimming pool

Within 14 months the two houses had been built and sold. Meantime, the Carrolls and their five children, aged between four and 19, moved into the much enlarged Glebewood — now in seven distinctive adjoining segments, all with their own characteristic English slate roofline. Today it stands at 5,112 sq ft, five times the size of an average semi-d.

The interiors are in what John describes as a “contemporary comfort” style led by Irene and older daughter Annie. At Glebewood’s heart today is a double-height 33-foot long entertainment room with a vaulted ceiling, rustic exposed wooden beams and underfloor heating. The westerly aspect is a 10-foot high wall of glass including German double sliding doors which lead out onto an elevated patio and gardens with an outdoor swimming pool and a seven-seater hot tub.

Expand Close The games room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The games room

The house has five double bedrooms (four ensuite and with a dressing room off the master), a basement cinema/ games room, a living room, a dining hall, a conservatory, kitchen, utility room, a gym with a seven-seater sauna and shower, and a family bathroom. Located in a small private gated community off Glebe Lane in Ratoath, it has three solid oak staircases.

Expand Close The outside deck area / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The outside deck area

Now with the children grown, the Carrolls are selling. “We had such a wonderful time here, with big birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and Christmases with a 14-foot high tree. We’ve loved every single minute. But it’s too big for us now.”

Lydon Farrell (046) 901 0126 seeks €1.4m from Lutyens fans.