Make it a meadow

Why are meadows important? They are part of our cultural and natural heritage and sustain a huge range of wildlife including wildflowers, fungi, bees, flies, beetles, spiders, moths, butterflies, reptiles, amphibians, small mammals, bats and birds. They also provide other environmental benefits such as carbon storage, water retention to prevent flooding, and habitats for crop pollinators. However, many meadows have been turned into monocrops or grasslands, which in turn has led to a decline in biodiversity and species loss for the likes of bees and butterflies.

So, what can we do as gardeners? The simple act of letting your lawn grow will create a meadow. Many gardens attached to homes in areas where the student population of our country live achieve this look very easily! An unkempt garden is a delight for wildlife as it allows for multiple habitats.

The gardens of abandoned properties are often healthy harbingers of thriving native wildlife, places of refuge for brilliant pollinating shrubs such as buddleias and lilacs.

And if a lawn is abandoned to its own growth patterns, magic can happen. Meadow grasses, which make up a large proportion of our lawn seed mixes, are allowed to reach their full potential and produce flowers. They mightn't be the most colourful or inspiring flowers to our eyes but they are jam-packed with pollen for creatures like moths and bees. Within the more controlled environments of our gardens, we can even, at this time of the year, undertake an experiment and let part of our lawn grow. Just pick a spot, decide not to cut the grass and see what happens. Alongside the expected height and the flowering grasses, you may be surprised at what pops up. We may expect daisies, clover, dandelions, speedwell and buttercups but, depending on your soil type, you could also spot orchids, cowslips, ox-eye daisies or harebells. However, in general, grass dominates and tends to elbow out wildflowers. To encourage flowers that you like, you may need to reduce the grasses' vigour by introducing semi-parasitic plants such as rhinanthus (rattle) and euphrasia (eyebright). Scatter their seed in late summer and autumn on short grass. You can also introduce flowers by sowing wildflower seeds or plug plants. Keep the meadow long all summer and delay mowing until September to give time for the wildflowers to set seed. Remove clippings, as otherwise these rot down and over-fertilise the soil, which will favour grasses over flowers. It will take a couple of years to get the balance right. But if you'd like to keep your lawn pristine, you can still convert a bare patch of soil into a mini meadow. You might just want a single species to dominate - a patch of ox-eye daisies can look beautiful, or I recently saw by the roadside a dazzling combination of bright red poppies and vibrant blue cornflowers. Or you can select a wildflower mix of seeds. These can be planted either in spring or later on this year in early autumn, which will give earlier flowering next year. In general, wildflowers like poor soil so your preparation of the bed will mainly be removing stones and weeds, and raking to a fine tilth before sowing seed.