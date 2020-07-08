| 7.9°C Dublin

Make it a meadow

Let your lawn grow wild, then just wait for the natural magic to happen...

Wildflowers Expand

Diarmuid Gavin

Why are meadows important? They are part of our cultural and natural heritage and sustain a huge range of wildlife including wildflowers, fungi, bees, flies, beetles, spiders, moths, butterflies, reptiles, amphibians, small mammals, bats and birds. They also provide other environmental benefits such as carbon storage, water retention to prevent flooding, and habitats for crop pollinators. However, many meadows have been turned into monocrops or grasslands, which in turn has led to a decline in biodiversity and species loss for the likes of bees and butterflies.

So, what can we do as gardeners? The simple act of letting your lawn grow will create a meadow. Many gardens attached to homes in areas where the student population of our country live achieve this look very easily! An unkempt garden is a delight for wildlife as it allows for multiple habitats.

The gardens of abandoned properties are often healthy harbingers of thriving native wildlife, places of refuge for brilliant pollinating shrubs such as buddleias and lilacs.