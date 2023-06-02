‘Make everything look like the kitchen’ – how one Dublin 7 couple’s kitchen inspired their renovation

One D7 couple liked their new kitchen so much, they asked to have the rest of their home done like it

Asking price: €395,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 860 3956

Ellen O’Callaghan and Daniel Murran were looking forward to their wedding when Covid-19 hit, and they ended up having to cancel not once, but three times.

Now they say this would have presented them with an unusually level of stress except that they had a wonderful distraction to get them through.

Having just gone sale agreed on their first home, 451 Carnlough Road in Cabra, the couple decided to channel their focus onto their new home rather than their serially stalled nuptials.

“We felt so glad to get it because it was the height of Covid when we were closing so we were lucky to get it across the line,” Ellen recalls. “People were very nervous at that time so it was a great relief when it finally closed. We ended up getting married in September 2020. In the end it went off perfectly. It was like it was all meant to be.”

The kitchen from the Victorian Kitchen Company

Ellen and Daniel had a good idea of how they wanted to house to look and function to suit their needs.

“I did a little sketch and it definitely looks a lot better than that but I think the idea is there,” says Daniel. “We loved having a blank canvas and being able to make the house our own.”

The walls downstairs were knocked to create one large living space. They didn’t know at the time, but the property was soon to become not just their home, but also their workplace, again thanks to Covid-19. A space was created in the dining area for a desk and the spare room upstairs was transformed into a fully kitted out office, thanks to carpenter Chris Jordan.

The staircase

All it took was one trip to the Victorian Kitchen Company for Ellen to decide what style she wanted to decorate the house.

“When we went into the shop, I just loved the kitchen styles and said to Mark, the guy who runs it, ‘oh my God! Could you make the whole house look like this?’.”

And so they did. The bespoke kitchen units were made with solid wood by the Victorian Kitchen Company and hand-painted in Pavilion Grey by Farrow and Ball. They also made the television unit in the living area, which was then painted in the same colour.

The living room

The parquet floors throughout the ground floor are also from the Victorian Kitchen Company. “That was a bit of an ordeal because the floors needed to be completely flat to lay them,” explains Ellen. “Because we had the walls taken down, the floors needed a good bit of work to get them level. Everyone who comes into the house says how nice the floors are, so it was worth all of the pain in the end.”

Throughout the process, the mantra to stay positive remained as work stopped and started according to the Covid restrictions at the time. Ellen can’t praise the people involved in the project highly enough.

The exterior of No 451 Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

“We were so lucky with all the trades people we got. It wasn’t easy at the time but they all rolled in and worked very efficiently to get it done. They all worked with us and listened to us and understood our vision. They gave us great advice and worked to our budget.”

The windows and doors were replaced with triple-glazed windows and a back door in an anthracite grey by Munster Joinery. The new double front door is by the Victorian Kitchen Company. It was chosen as the old door was quite narrow so Ellen and Daniel had the foresight to know getting new furniture in and out would be a problem unless they went wider.

The master bedroom

And it was a great investment for other reasons because they now have their 10-week-old son Cole and his buggy to consider.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms. One room has fitted wardrobes and the other has the built-in shelving unit with work station.

The old bathroom was ripped out and replaced with a pump-powered walk-in shower — and Sonas fittings.

The bathroom fittings were sourced from Sonas

The house is end-of-terrace and has a shed to the side in the front garden. The shed is wired for electricity and is currently home to Daniel’s cross trainer and the tumble dryer.

The front garden has been landscaped and has wooden gates and an electric car charging point. The back garden has also gone through a revamp.

“It originally had a few chicken coops in it, so we had to clear all of them out, which was great fun,” says Ellen. “We decided to put the composite deck down because neither of us has green fingers. “The colourful plants that are there are there because of Daniel’s mum and his brother. It’s really nice now to sit out there in the sun.”

The couple can’t speak highly enough of their neighbours and the surrounding area.

“It’s such a lovely area to live in. It’s so handy with the Luas and the train right beside us, and then the Phoenix Park and the canal for walks,” says Ellen.

The house is also within easy reach of the new Grangegorman College campus and the Mater Hospital. “We’re a bit emotional about leaving Carnlough Road. We’ve been so lucky with our neighbours. Being on the cul-de-sac is lovely because you feel like you have people around you and there’s a real sense of community.”

They are proud of the work they did with No451 and hope to leave new owners with a home that’s ready to walk into while feeling the time is right to move on.

“We love the house, but we want to get a bit closer to town for work so we’re hoping to move to Stoneybatter,” says Ellen. “It would be nice to have a little bit more space because now we have baby Cole, too.” And so Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €395,000 for No 451.