Lucan show house comes to market complete with contents

No3 Somerton Drive, Lucan, Co Dublin

Asking price: €545,000

Agent: Savills (01) 6181300

When the first phase of Somerton was released in 2018, it sold out over one weekend. People who grew up in Lucan often return to the suburb when they are ready to put down roots themselves. So, when a development comes along that has decent three and four-bed family homes, the appetite out there is ferocious.

The scheme by Quintain is in the heart of Lucan. It’s only a few minutes to the shopping centre and village.

A big draw for buyers will be the access to schools in the area. There are 13 to choose from including Lucan NS, Griffeen Valley Educate Together, Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada and St Joseph’s.

Demand has been high from first-time buyers at Somerton, with all houses

now sale agreed, so those looking for a home in the development might be interested to hear that the show house is for sale.

No3 Somerton Drive is a four-bed, end-of-terrace property with a floor area of 1,356 sq ft. It is priced at €545,000, comes with all contents and, best of all, is ready to move into.

Interior designer Ventura has done all of the hard work in terms of kitting it out, making it a very low-stress move for new owners. It is entered through the hall with a large living room to the front with double doors through to the kitchen/dining area.

The stone-grey shaker-style kitchen is by Bespace and comes with a quartz worktop. Appliances include an integrated fridge/freezer, electric oven, hob, dishwasher and a charcoal recycling extractor fan.

Off the kitchen is a utility room which comes complete with a washing machine and dryer.

Located to the rear of the ground floor is a cosy family room that opens out to the garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and two other bedrooms are doubles. There is also a single bedroom at the front.

The family bathroom is tiled and has a chrome heated towel rail. Wardrobes are also by Bespace and are fitted in all double bedrooms.

Standard features in this home include higher-than-average ceilings, contemporary interior doors with double step trim, satin finish handles and bevel-edged skirtings and architraves. The house is A2-rated and comes with an air-to-water heat pump system.

Sports enthusiasts will be in heaven in this part of the capital. There’s Sarsfields for GAA players, Lucan United for soccer fans, Weston Hockey Club for young and old, and The Hermitage and Lucan golf clubs within a short distance of the development.

For walkers, there is nearby Griffeen Park as well as walks along the Liffey and Grand Canal. Future residents will also benefit from two new parks – Tandy’s Lane, which opened at the end of last year and includes a ‘teenspace’ with Parkour equipment and a small multi-use games area; and Airlie Park, which is set to open before the end of the year, and will have cricket and Astroturf pitches.

Viewing of No3 is by appointment through Savills (01) 6181300.