Long lost Shamrock Table comprising 13 different woods to fetch €120k at auction

The woman with a harp at the centre of the leaves

All hail Fletcher’s Shamrock Table, a 19th century table with a nationalist agenda and its very own song. It was made in Cork in 1852, exhibited in the Irish Industrial Exhibition, but failed to sell, and packed off to America.

Its departure inspired a lament by one of the great Irish lyricists of the time. The table appeared, to accolade and acclaim, in the New York Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations (1853). Now it’s emerged on the Irish auction circuit and will go under the hammer (est €80,000 to €120,000) at Sheppard’s Great Interiors Sale of April 27-29.

The Shamrock Table was made by John Fletcher, a cabinetmaker who had a workshop on Patrick Street in Cork. He employed Irish symbolism with all guns blazing.

The table is shaped like a shamrock with three flat leaves supported by a central tripod plinth. At the centre is an inlaid figure of a bare-breasted woman wearing flowing robes and leaning on a harp.

Beneath her are the words “as fada do shúan a chruit”, which translates as “long has been thy slumber, O Harp”. By the mid 19th century, shamrocks were common currency in the inlaid furniture now known as Killarney work.

The concept of a silent harp had been popularised in Thomas Moore’s Irish Melodies of 1807 (“The harp that once through Tara’s halls / The soul of music shed, / Now hangs as mute on Tara’s walls / As if that soul were fled”).

Fletcher was already an international name. His Gladiatorial table, its plinth carved in the likeness of a gladiator with shield held above his head to form the table top, had been exhibited in the Great Exhibition of London in 1851. It was this exhibition that inspired John F Maguire, MP of Cork and mayor of the city, to organise something similar for Cork.

Ireland was reeling from the Famine and, in a country that could no longer sustain itself through agriculture, Maguire wanted to promote manufacture. The purpose of the exhibition was to change consumer prejudice against Irish-made goods.

It was sponsored by the Cork businessman Daniel Corbett and held in the Cork Corn Exchange to which a magnificent gallery, designed by the architect John Benson, was added.

Maguire described the table as a proud ambassador for Irish manufacture: “This work comprises 13 kinds of the rarest description of Irish timber; the top represents the national emblem in nine different woods, in the centre is a figure of Erin in white chestnut inlaid in bog oak leaning pensively on a harp… The pillar of Irish oak consisting of three stems curiously entwined, between which are the figures of two warriors, cheered on in their conflict by a bard or harper.”

The timbers are listed on a contemporary leaflet, pasted on to the underside of the table: Irish pollard oak; Irish sweet chestnut; Irish brown elm; Irish yew; Irish ash; Irish walnut; Irish bog oak; Irish white chestnut; Irish root of acacia; Irish locus wood; Irish shady curl oak; Irish lime tree; Irish oak, a natural branch.”

When Fletcher’s Shamrock Table failed to sell in Cork, it was sent to America, on which occasion the Cork poet Daniel Casey wrote a ballad: The Lament On Fletcher’s ‘Shamrock Table’ On Its Departure For The New York Exhibition.

It’s an emotive piece of writing that depicts the table as an unfortunate emigrant, unappreciated at home: “Who can wonder the Harp of old Erin should sleep? /That the wail of her dirge should resound o’er the deep, / That trampled, and slighted, her children should be, / That to earth’s farthest climes they despairingly flee. / When we witness, with sorrow, a gem of the Isle, / On which national spirit should lavishly smile, / Which all of true feelings should proudly have prized, / Neglected — dishonoured — unpurchased — despised.”

But the table did well in New York. The extraordinarily well-documented piece of furniture appears in The Illustrated magazine of art, Vol. II, New York, 1853.

The illustration shows it in the exhibition as a lady in a sun bonnet and a gentleman with mutton-chop sideburns survey it with an acquisitive eye. At this point, the table goes underground. But it must have had a homing instinct and resurfaced about 80 years ago in a country house collection in its native Cork.

See sheppards.ie.

