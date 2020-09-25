Living the high life in a quaint cottage overlooking Bray Head

There are two parts to Rathmore Terrace at Upper Dargle Road in Bray, Co Wicklow. The older portion consists of a terrace of cute and dainty cottages, built at the turn of the 20th century (plus a later addition at the end). The second part is a group of two-storey houses built a few decades later.

They're all nicely elevated above Dargle Road Upper and if you position yourself right, you can see Bray Head and the Sugarloaf from here.

No5 is in the middle of the terrace of single-storey cottages, and its owners have stopped at nothing to position themselves right for that view.

Although the house itself is a little one, at about 667 sq ft, no stone has been left unturned in the garden, as it were. On top of the back extension, there's a roof terrace, and the rear garden itself has been turned into a two-storey affair. The lower level has a patio and there's a flight of steps up to a viewing deck, nestled among the trees, with views as far as the eye can see.

Expand Close The exterior of the cottage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of the cottage

The space inside has been well managed too, with every square foot cleverly accounted for. Standing in the entrance hall, you have a bedroom on each side of you, both with triple-glazed sash windows in PVC.

At the end of the hall is a door to the main living room - a nice, bright L-shaped open-plan space consisting of a kitchen, dining room and living room with a wood-burning stove and a skylight. Another short hallway opens from this room and has sliding doors to the garden and a door to the bathroom.

Upper Dargle Road opens off Bray's Dublin Road, where you turn right for the town centre and the train station, about 15 minutes' walk away.

No5 Rathmore Terrace is for sale for €315,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Bray (01) 286 6630.

Indo Property