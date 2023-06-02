Live among the stars in this detached home overlooking Gweedore

Asking price: €359,950 Agent: Coastal Home (087) 707 5568

What is it with movie, media and music stars and Donegal? Broadcasting legend Gay Byrne famously holidayed there. Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and her actor husband Matthew Broderick have a holiday home in Kilcar. Singer Enya, her sister Maire Ní Bhraonain and Altan’s lead vocalist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh all grew up in Gweedore, while Mamma Mia actress Christine Baranski has a holiday hideaway 20 minutes’ drive away in Lettermacaward.

The late footballer George Best once described Gaoth Dobhair (to use the vernacular) as “the most beautiful place on earth”. Earlier this year, Pierce Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne and Helena Bonham Carter were spotted nearby filming the upcoming drama, Four Letters of Love.

The sitting room

Off-camera, at least one cast member and some of the crew spent some downtime viewing Lunniaghbeg, the kind of coastal cottage that A-listers hanker after.

Fronted with Donegal sandstone cladding, the detached house overlooks Gweedore Bay with rugged, unspoilt countryside. It’s got four double bedrooms, all with sea views, two bathrooms, a family room and a traditional country kitchen/diner with a Stanley range and tongue-and-groove units.

Lunniaghbeg has views of Gola and Inis Meáin islands and Port Arthur beach. It’s a 10-minute walk to the shops, bars and restaurants of Port Arthur beach and a 20-minute drive to Donegal International Airport.

There’s 10 acres of surrounding land on offer too.