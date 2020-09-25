Little Man from Nuremberg's box of delights

Small things are easily overlooked. At the end of July, a very small box, decorated with very small writing and made by a very small man went under the hammer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in England.

At 7.5cm x 6cm, it was roughly matchbox sized, small enough to be held in the palm of the hand. The lower side was inscribed as follows: "Dublin febr. the 8 d 1720/21. This is Written by Mathew Buchinger born Without Hands or feet in Germany June the 3 d 1674." The box carried an estimate of £700 to £1,000 (€780 to €1,114). It sold for £8,000 (€8,908).

"It came from a very large collection from a deceased vendor," says Chris Albury of Dominic Winter Auctioneers. "It was a one-off oddity in one of many glass cabinets and so small that nobody really noticed it until it was in the hand. It didn't even make it on to the probate form."

The little box came from the estate of Jack Webb (1923-2019), a famous London dealer, and it was overshadowed by more glamorous pieces in his collection.

"It went to a colleague and she looked at it in detail, and realised that it was absolutely amazing! But we didn't have a guide to give us a sense of what prices might be paid for it."

The box sold to a private archive in the UK, where it will not be on public view, but may be made available for research. The question remains: are there more of them out there? "It's a question well worth asking," says Albury. "Very often, things like this will slip through in a job lot."

Matthew or Matthias Buchinger was a fascinating man. He was 74cm tall (smaller than the height of the average table) and was born without legs and with truncated arms. It's thought that he had a rare congenital condition known as phocomelia.

His childhood can't have been easy. He travelled widely - nobody knows how he managed the practicalities - and formed a strong connection with Ireland. His first visit to Dublin was in 1720, the occasion on which the box was made, but he returned to live in Ireland and died in Cork in 1739, leaving many Irish descendants. He had four wives, one of whom outlived him, and a total of 14 children. If undiscovered artworks by Buchinger exist, they may well be in Ireland.

In any case, he left some good stories behind. He certainly didn't let his physical difference hold him back. Despite his lack of fingers - he had small nubs with which he could hold a pen - he became a calligrapher, proficient in the ancient Jewish art of micrography, in which pictures are composed of flowing lines of tiny words.

He was also a musician and performed on modified versions of the dulcimer, hautboy, trumpet and flute. He played nine-pin bowling, performed magical tricks and could conjure a live bird from a cup and balls.

The Irish historian, Turtle Bunbury, quotes a ditty by Robert Harrison, a student at Trinity College, Dublin, who saw Buchinger perform at the Crown and Anchor in Temple Bar in 1720: "Walks without legs, & without feet can stand, / Tho' void of hands performs the sleight of hand. / From what was but a lifeless ball before, / At his command a living bird will soar."

It may have been this that attracted the attention of the American sleight-of-hand artist, Ricky Jay (1946-2018). Jay was the author of Matthias Buchinger: "The Greatest German Living" and curated an exhibition of his works, Wordplay, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, in 2016. That he was so effectively championed by an illusionist has led to the question: is Matthias Buchinger real? Apparently, he was.

The Dublin Penny Journal of April 27, 1833, records that Buchinger was "rather of a sportive humour, and had great liveliness of spirits". It also mentions "some very beautiful specimens of his drawing and writing, many of which were preserved by the curious. One is to be found in the museum of the Royal Dublin Society."

The RDS Museum no longer has Buchinger's drawing and their archivist, Natasha Serne, suggested it could be with either the National Museum or the National Gallery, as the RDS collections transferred to the State around 1877. But neither institution has it on record, nor does the National Library. The 'Little Man from Nuremberg' has slipped through the net again.

See dominicwinter.co.uk.

In the Salerooms

Lev Mitchell

The ‘Four Sisters’ houses on the square at Slane Village, Co Meath, are a local landmark with many stories attached. The complete contents of one of them, Regina House, will be auctioned on the premises by Lev Mitchell & Sons Auctioneers on Tuesday, October 6, at 11am. Expect fine art, antiques, collectibles and modern furniture, as well as many items from the Brazen Head pub in Dublin.

The contents are being sold by the representatives of the late Tom and Eileen Cooney, former owners of the famous pub. Tom was also a cabinet maker and the sale includes a number of his pieces. Viewing is from October 1 to the morning of the sale.

See milltownauctionrooms.com and easyliveauctions.com.

Gormley’s

The inaugural Gormley’s Auctions jewellery auction takes place on Tuesday, September 29, from 7.30pm, with lots ranging from an Edwardian diamond and pearl necklace lavaliere (est €25,000 to €30,000) to a Bulgari gold sapphire diamond necklace (est €20,000 to €25,000).

The necklace is centred on a shield-shaped 11.62 carat cornflower blue sapphire suspended from a geometric diamond-set connector on a heavy graduated filed curb link chain, and probably dates from the 1980s.

The sale also includes a Pierre Sterlé yellow gold emerald diamond ring, with a 12-carat oval cabochon emerald set at its centre (est €16,000 to €20,000) and a Georgian emerald diamond cluster ring (est €2,500 to €3,200).

Bidding will take place by telephone, proxy or online. Viewing is available by appointment.

See gormleysartauctions.com.

Fonsie Mealy

You’ve probably seen a ship in a bottle. How about a museum in a bottle? An early 18th century miniature Dutch museum in a bottle (Lot 1551: est €3,000 to €4,000) is going under the hammer as part of Fonsie Mealy’s Chatsworth Autumn Fine Art Sale, which takes place in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, on September 28, 29 and 30. The bottle (33cm high) contains a scaled-down version of the Felix Meritis Building in Amsterdam and was formerly part of the Tara’s Palace Museum of Childhood at Powerscourt House in Wicklow.

Viewing continues by appointment today from 10am to 5pm and over the weekend from 1pm to 5pm each day. The sale begins at 11am.

See fonsiemealy.ie.

Bottle it: An 18th century Dutch museum in a bottle is estimated to sell for between €3,000-€4,000 and (inset left) a Georgian emerald diamond cluster ring has a guide price of €2,500-€3,200

Indo Property