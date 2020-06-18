Last one remaining at Westminster Wood

Downsizers from the affluent south county Dublin village of Foxrock have been attracted to the contemporary-style apartments and duplexes at Westminster Wood.

The scheme, designed by Ferreira Architects for Francis Rhatigan's Winterbrook, is located close to Foxrock Church and is set on a leafy landscaped 1.65-acre site.

Most of the 23 homes at Westminster Wood were sold in the wake of the development's May 2019 launch, but there is still one unit for sale. It is an own-door ground floor apartment with 994 sq ft of living space, a southeast-facing garden, and a price-tag of €550,000. The annual management fee is €850.

The home has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room that opens on to the garden via sliding triple-glazed alu-clad doors. There's also a separate utility room, a main bathroom, and two bedrooms - one of which is ensuite.

The bespoke kitchen, which comes with quartz worktops and integrated Neff cooking appliances, was supplied by McNally Kitchens. The bedroom wardrobes come from Cawley's Furniture, while the sanitaryware in the ensuite and bathroom is from Ideal Standard.

Viewings are by appointment or through a 3D virtual tour.

