Join the club in Foxrock with space for a boat in roomy corner site

Full membership at Foxrock Golf Club costs a dizzying €12,000 a year, which is equivalent to the annual 'student contribution' for four undergraduates at UCD. This might leave some aspiring golf club members with a difficult choice: play 18 holes a day in Foxrock, or educate four of the children.

Full membership at Foxrock Golf Club costs a dizzying €12,000 a year, which is equivalent to the annual 'student contribution' for four undergraduates at UCD. This might leave some aspiring golf club members with a difficult choice: play 18 holes a day in Foxrock, or educate four of the children.

There is a third way, however. You can go for clubhouse membership at Foxrock for a mere €500 a year. This doesn't allow you to play, but it does allow you to hang around the clubhouse talking a big game, and gives you access to the club's social activities and dining (or "dinning" as they put it on their website, being perhaps unable to proffer a proof-reader).

The Foxrock Manor estate in Dublin 18 is on the edge of the golf club, so residents there have ready access to all the dinning they could possibly want.

No15 Foxrock Manor was built just over 30 years ago, in 1988, and the current owners have had it ever since. They're fans of boating more than golfing though, and have made good use of their roomy corner site, which allows space to keep a boat.

15 Foxrock Manor, D18 is for sale for €995k

They've kept the place in good order inside too. It has a new boiler and a heat recovery system so its B3 energy rating is more or less right up to date. And about seven years ago they extended it to 1,814 sq ft. The kitchen at the back is now open-plan to a sunroom with doors to the garden.

There's a separate dining room off the kitchen too, also opening to the garden and with double doors to a front living room with a fireplace. On the opposite side of the hall to that there's a family room or study. The first floor has five bedrooms, the main one with an en-suite shower.

No15 is for sale for €995,000 with Janet Carroll (087) 400 2020.

Indo Property