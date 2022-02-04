Jackson’s Turret: Chance to own one of Limerick’s best-known homes

If Jackson’s Turret, the landmark historic home facing the Shannon at Clancy’s Strand, comes with some of the best waterfront views in Limerick City, it’s because it was built as an elevated spy post for customs officials, whose job it was to keep tabs on the water traffic moving up and down outside.

Limerick city residents will note that from at least one angle, the 18th-century building, now an expansive private home, even looks like it is peering out onto the water from behind the high walls on its raised site.

From the fortified towers of medieval castles to the rotating gun platforms on modern-day tanks, turrets have long been a key part of military architecture.

But Jackson’s Turret, which also looks onto St John’s Castle, neither has a swivelling gun position nor a protrusion from a tower which define the word.

Perhaps it once did, as this building has misty origins and may date from the 1750s or even earlier. Records suggest that the characterful structure we see today is likely the result of numerous alterations and evolutions over the centuries. It does, however, have an upstairs chamber known as the “Turret Room” from which its best vistas can be enjoyed. The owners believe this is the perch from which customs officers maintained their watch. Also that this crew was at one time supervised by a customs offical named Jackson.

An aerial view of Jackson's Turret

An aerial view of Jackson's Turret

The customs men based here in the 18th century kept their beady eyes out for smugglers, poteen makers and other ne’er-do-wells attempting to sneak contraband down the river without paying their taxes at the Custom House, located on the opposite bank.

The house is said to have been designed by Davis Ducart, who was also the architect responsible for the Custom House, today the Hunt Museum. While often referred to as French, Ducart’s origins, like this home’s, are unclear — the Irish Architectural Archive notes that during his lifetime he was variously described as French, Italian, English and German.

From the first floor of the house, His Majesty’s Limerick lookouts had a bird’s-eye view of the goings-on down below and could see all the way down Clancy Strand. Being so close to the river meant that they could swiftly intervene if they spotted any suspicious activity on the water or coming off it.

Gerard and Mary Wall

Gerard and Mary Wall

Its owners, Gerard and Mary Wall learned that what is now the dining room on the ground floor of their family home, the scene of many happy get-togethers with family and friends, was once a storage room for longboats used by customs officials.

“When they spotted illicit goings-on, they launched their boats directly from here and chased their suspects down the river,” says Gerard. By the time Mary and Gerard were raising their two sons, James and Jason, they too were taking in unrivalled views of fast-moving boats from the first-floor windows of Jackson’s Turret.

From here, the proud parents watched their boys power past as competing crew members with St Michael’s Rowing Club, a sport they started in their teens and continued through college to eventually become international oarsmen, winning coveted trophies at home and abroad.

One of the reception rooms at Jackson's Turret

One of the reception rooms at Jackson's Turret

Mary had first spotted Jackson’s Turret in her teens and was intrigued by its unusual shape and design. When it came on the market in 1993, she couldn’t wait to get inside — and insisted that Gerard come to view it with her. “I fell in love with its archways, cornices, high ceilings and original fireplaces,” she recalls. “It oozed character and the icing on the cake was its proximity to town — it’s only six minutes’ walk to the city centre. This was our house... our home. There was no way I was going to let anyone else have it.”

The dining room at Jackson's Turret

The dining room at Jackson's Turret

Equally smitten, Gerard jumped on board with his wife’s choice, even though it stretched their budget. “We both knew this was it, but at €150,000 — a huge price in 1993 — we could barely afford it,” he recalls. At least they didn’t have to plough a fortune into refurbishment. According to Gerard, Jackson’s Turret was in “good nick” when they bought it.

“Apart from installing electronic gates at the entrance, the only work we had to do inside was largely decorative. We put in a new kitchen and bathrooms, and had the house rewired in 2010, but other than that no major alterations were required. We’ve been here now almost 30 years and, like custodians of other historic houses, we’ve maintained it as best we could to entrust to the next generation of residents.”

The enclosed courtyard at Jackson's Turret

The enclosed courtyard at Jackson's Turret

Despite its architectural heritage, however, Jackson’s Turret has some holes in its history. What happened after the revenue officers left the building? How did it come to be named Jackson’s Turret, as inscribed on the main pillar at the entrance? And why, oddly, does another name appear on the pedestrian gate, calling it ‘Roseville’?

The National Inventory of Irish Architectural Heritage describes this as “a house of quite unusual and irregular form”, and suggests it may have been altered often since its original construction.

It estimates its origins at 1750-1800 but notes that they could be even earlier. The NIIAH also puts forward a popular belief that the property was named after a renowned 18th-century Limerick uileann piper, Walker Jackson, who composed a hornpipe called ‘The Turret.’

But Gerard Wall is not convinced. For one thing Walker ‘Piper’ Jackson lived in Ballingarry, 65 miles inland from Clancy Strand.

“A good friend of mine, the late Denis Leonard, founder of the Limerick Civic Trust and a fount of knowledge on Limerick’s architectural heritage, said that when Jackson’s Turret was being used by customs officers in the late 18th century, the principal tax official in the Custom House was a man by the name of Jackson,” says Gerard.

“Denis believed he was the Jackson after which the house was named.”

And its other name, ‘Roseville’ could date back to the 1920s, when the house was first converted to a family home.

Jackson's Turret which seems to peer out over the wall

Jackson's Turret which seems to peer out over the wall

The house stands on approximately a quarter acre of gardens with a gravel driveway descending from its elevated position down on to Clancy Strand. It’s also quite substantial in size, spanning a floor area of 3,000 sq ft, which includes a dining room with original slate fireplace, three large windows, cornicing and picture rails.

To the rear is a kitchen with granite worktops and a Belfast sink. Also on the ground floor are a utility room, walk-in closet/home office off the hallway, a bedroom and a family room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite), a family bathroom and a 23 ft long sitting room with original marble fireplace, coving, decorative plasterwork and four windows overlooking the River Shannon, the city centre and the landmark King John’s Castle.

“If you open the window here in the morning, you hear the soothing sound of the Curragower Falls,” says Gerard. “I can think of no better way to start the day.”

Beyond the electronic gates outside is a front driveway with parking for up to 16 cars. To the rear is a courtyard with a BBQ area and an enclosed ‘secret garden.’

Views along the river

Views along the river

But after almost 30 years in residence, updating, restoring and conserving, the owners of Jackson’s Turret have now become empty nesters. With the children now grown, the 3,000 sq ft of Jackson’s Turret is too much space for Mary and Gerard and they’ve decided it’s time for them to downsize and pass it on to new owners.

“We will take many fond memories with us after we leave Jackson’s Turret,” says Mary. “It’s an amazing place for entertaining and having extended family members and friends come to stay over Christmas and other holidays. It’s lovely that you can have so many people in your house and still watch TV in peace and quiet. It’s a house that wraps a blanket around you and makes you feel cosy.”

Jackson’s Turret is for sale at €900,000 with Hickey O’Donoghue: (061) 310022.

