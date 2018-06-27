2FM's Lottie Ryan has revealed that she and her husband Fabio are shopping for their first home, after renting in Dublin for several years.

'It's taken a long time to get to this point' - 2FM's Lottie Ryan and husband Fabio shop for their starter home

The bubbly 31-year-old says the pair will be looking for a small two-bedroom abode on Dublin's north side, to be close to Lottie's family.

She told Independent.ie today: "I'm only young; we're only starting out. It's a big step and I don't want to have something that's too much pressure. I love and adore where I am, it's a small two-bed apartment and I love it. Location is important to me, I'd like somewhere close to my family."

"I'm just obsessed when I'm driving on the road and I see the signs and what's up for sale."

But she added: "Because of how difficult it is, we're not being too strict. We're saying let's keep an open mind here and see what's possible. We're really looking for something small, a two bed."

The pair won't be diving too deep into a massive mortgage for their first home, the 2FM star explained.

"I've been renting a good seven years. We've been thinking about it a long time."

"I think it's difficult for anyone at the moment. It's taken a long time to get to this point... it's really difficult to get to this stage when you can give it a go."

"It'd be lovely if it was possible to stay close to the area where I am, and my family. We're keeping an open mind about where we live."

She added: "It feels very real, very grown up."

"I just go everywhere and say wouldn't this couch be lovely, and I have about 20 Pinterest boards going."

Lottie, who married Fabio last year in an intimate ceremony in his native Italy, says she misses her dad, the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan every day, not exlusively at landmark moments like shopping for her first home.

"I always miss my dad... I miss him all the time, I don't need a particular situation to miss him more or less, to wish he was around. I believe he's here in some form," she added.

Lottie was speaking today as Liberty Insurance launched its "ready for the real world" campaign, designed to educate consumers on the importance of preparing for home and car emergencies. 70 percent of drivers and 66 percent of home insurance owners are affected by emergencies, according to Liberty.

Lottie Ryan launching Liberty Insurance's "ready for the real world" campaign.

Online Editors