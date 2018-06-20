'It's actually laughable' - €330,000 price tag for tiny 'maisonette' in Dublin has people talking

A tiny 474-square-foot maisonette home has come onto the market for €330,000 in Dublin.

No.18 St Joseph's Square in Clontarf is a ground floor, one-bedroom maisonette in a cul de sac.

Declan Cassidy from Quillsen Fairview, who is selling the property, says the maisonette is 100 metres from the seafront. It is part of a collection of houses which were originally built as maisonettes, with each floor divided into rooms by partition walls which can be changed around to suit buyers.

The kitchenette of of number 18 St Joseph's Square. Photo: Quillsen

It has a living room, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom, utility/storage room, and a bedroom which opens out onto a small back yard. Cassidy says the house is one of three on the square to be advertised for sale this year.

Last November, number 11 on the square, a two-bed maisonette, was listed for sale for €375,000. It was re-listed early this year with REA Grimes in Skerries for €330,000. More recently, number 10 St Josephs square was listed for €325,000.

The bedroom of number 18 St Joseph's Square. Photo: Quillsen

Last year, number 9, a one-bed maisonette on the ground floor, which had been refurbished, was sold for €365,000. Cassidy says the price of number 18 reflects the market price shown by the sale of number 9 last year.

“Based on that one selling for €365,000, that’s why ours was listed as €335,000, on the basis that ours needed work done to it.”

“They very rarely come up in this particular place, it’s a small square.”

Cassidy added: “It’s where it’s located. It’s at the bottom of Vernon Ave. It’s a nice square, you’re literally off the coast road, and it’s for younger people or older people who want their own front door, who don’t want to be in apartment blocks with lifts.” One woman called Catherine rang RTE's Liveline yesterday to say the price of the home had surprised her.

The bathroom of number 18 St Joseph's Square. Photo: Quillsen

“It’s actually laughable, and the only reason it is that price is because of where it is.” “This is what we’re left with…. What about families? This is a joke.”

She explained that she herself was a forced landlord during the downturn because she was made redundant and couldn’t afford to live in her own home. Another woman, Ruth, who is living in St Joseph’s square said she loves her maisonette home. “It’s a fantastic place to live."

“You’re so delighted to be living in a lovely place. It’s known as a secretive Clontarf.”

