'It breaks my heart to leave' - Will Young puts his beautiful bolthole up for sale
Will Young has put his 400-year-old bolthole in the south west of England on the market for €699,000, where he often retreated to escape the pressures of fame.
The 39-year-old bought his beloved Cornwall property 13 years ago and spent around €79,000 on renovations.
However, the singer songwriter, who won the inaugural Pop Idol contest, said he doesn't get enough time to spend there anymore, and he has made the hard decision to sell.
The property was a solce to Young when he battled anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Young told the Sunday Times: "It breaks my heart to leave, it is so special and beautiful, it needs to be used."
"It has been a wonderful friend to me - and now it's time for it to be a wonderful friend to someone else."
