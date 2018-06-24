'It breaks my heart to leave' - Will Young puts his beautiful bolthole up for sale

Independent.ie

Will Young has put his 400-year-old bolthole in the south west of England on the market for €699,000, where he often retreated to escape the pressures of fame.

https://www.independent.ie/life/home-garden/it-breaks-my-heart-to-leave-will-young-puts-his-beautiful-bolthole-up-for-sale-37043435.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37043458.ece/5ab9b/AUTOCROP/h342/will5.PNG