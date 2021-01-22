Is this Ireland’s greatest lockdown retreat?

The Penthouse

Swiftwood, Saggart, Co Dublin

Asking price: €950,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 414 0004

With the nation back in strictest lockdown and Ireland’s families once more confined between the walls of their own homes and a 5km outdoor limit, we wondered if there was any such thing as the perfect Irish lockdown retreat.

If we did have to pick one home over all others, in which a long lockdown would be most tolerable, which Irish property would it be? It would need plenty of space for family members to creep away to find the privacy to curl up with a book, to help keep relationships happy and intact.

You’d need the best views possible to look out on during rainy winter days, plenty of indoor distractions for kids, access to indoor exercise, the most enriching local walks on your doorstep, a heavenly kitchen for baking and, finally, the sort of high-energy-rated property that keeps the bills down during cold months.

So we looked all over Ireland at homes currently for sale, at expensive seaside city locations, at remoter inland parts. At mansions and postcard cottages. But Independent Property’s final choice for Ireland’s perfect lockdown pad is this: The Penthouse, Swiftwood in Saggart, Co Dublin.

Measuring just over 4,300 sq ft, or four times the size of the average family home, it is more expensive than most of us can afford at €995,000. But for those who can, it has vast open-plan spaces, luxurious hidey holes and three huge double bedrooms, all of which are ensuite.

This top deck home has everything you need and more to live in splendid lockdown isolation without going gaga. It takes the title for Ireland’s ‘Greatest Lockdown Retreat’ for nine key reasons:

1. Golf on the roof!

There’s a proper private five-hole putting green on the roof to keep up your golfing prowess, or simply keep the kids distracted for hours with promises of putts for prizes. Here, the deprived golfer can sate their habit without clopping balls into plastic cups across the living room carpet.

2. Family cinema every night

Whether you’re bingeing on box sets, nosing in Netflix or settling down to enjoy a Hollywood golden age classic, here you can grab the popcorn and flop down in front of a giant projector screen in your own home cinema, with full equipment and designer storage to hold your flicks collection. The décor is full on classic cinema with padded soundproofed walls, so you can turn up that surround sound to eleven. Lie back in one of six black leather motorized reclining cinema seats. Lights, camera, action…

3. Banana bread bliss

Ireland’s lockdown baking habits have seen us falling over each other in our kitchens where surfaces become dual home office and cooking spaces, a real recipe for disaster. No flour in the keyboards here with a massive open-plan Alan Brown-designed kitchen and dining/living space with granite surfaces, built-in Neff combo oven and microwave, Neff coffee maker, Viking Cooker (four-ring plus griddle and fish grill), a Viking fridge freezer, two Fisher & Paykel dishwasher drawers, a big Belfast Sink and a pantry.

You can eat in the adjoining breakfast room or sit down together by candelabra in an impressive formal dining room with a 12ft-long mahogany table.

4. The home office is the business

Shut the door and close out distractions with the luxuriant 17ft by 14ft home office and study. Brightly lit by a large skylight overhead and a wide side window, its centre-piece is a crafted leather-topped solid timber polished desk of the sort you’ve dreamed of. Plus a leather Mastermind office chair, high quality carpet and two walls of stylish floor-to-ceiling shelves.

5. The best fit for keeping fit

It’s been raining for days, but fear not the lockdown flab here. Hit your own roomy private home gym with all the weights and exercise equipment you need, as well as access to its own bathroom for showering afterwards.

6. The perfect glass of wine

There’s a beautifully finished wine bar with custom-made wrought iron gates that you can lock to keep the teens out. Then relax in the living room by the feature fire or head outside to the roof and its raised-tub fire pit to enjoy the sunset.

7. If Carlsberg did 5k limits...

This is the last stop before the rolling scenic landscape of the Dublin Mountains. It means your 5k restriction zone includes the sort of countryside hillwalks, ancient church yards and leafy lanes where you’ll meet no one. There’s the quaint village of Saggart for convenience shopping and The Square in the other direction.

8. The views are to die for

Nestling at the base of the Dublin Hills from its elevated top-floor vantage, this home looks down across the city to the sea, creating a spectacular city light show at night. On the other side are the rolling Dublin Mountains. There’s something spectacular to see through every window here.

9. Kill the bill

It’s insulated to a BER A standard, with cosy underfloor heating. That means no lockdown horror show from extreme energy bills caused by everyone being at home round the clock in Ireland’s chilly winter months. The immersion is no one-eyed monster at Swiftwood.

Irish Independent