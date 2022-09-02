Irish ‘hero’s’ Victoria Cross estimated to fetch €500,000 at auction

Thomas Henry Kavanagh was a chancer, but he went down in history as a hero.

In 1857, he received the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest award for valour in war. Only five civilians have ever been awarded the VC. Kavanagh, a civil servant from Mullingar, was the first.

Now his VC is going under the hammer at Noonan’s auction of Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria in London on September 14.

It carries an estimate of £300,000 to £400,000 (€355,860 to €474,480). The lot includes a rare first edition of Kavanagh’s shamelessly self-promoting book, How I Won the Victoria Cross (1860).

It’s an extraordinary story of British colonialism and derring-do. Born in 1821, Kavanagh was the son of a bandmaster in the British Army.

He joined the East India Company and was posted as an office clerk in Lucknow. At the time of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, Kavanagh was in debt to Indian moneylenders and under threat of dismissal.

But he did well in a crisis. During the six months that the British Residency at Lucknow was under siege, Kavanagh became a notable fighter.

His moment of glory was when he crossed enemy lines, at night and in disguise, to deliver a dispatch. Kavangh’s escapade was his own idea. A spy had come though from the relief forces in Cawnpore and was returning that same night. Kavanagh resolved to go with him.

Everyone was against the plan. The spy, Kananji Lal, argued that travelling with a tall fair-haired Irishman would endanger him and his mission. But Kavanagh insisted.

By his own account, he disguised himself with: “a yellow-coloured chintz sheet thrown round my shoulders” and a turban. He stained his face and hands with lamp back, dipping the cork in oil so the colour would stick.

Luckily it was waterproof. Kavanagh and Kananji Lal swam the river, were apprehended by guards and released, waded through a swamp and evaded capture. Kavanagh put Kananji Lal’s life at risk every step of the way.

Eventually, they connected with Sir Colin Campbell’s relief force and Kavanagh guided the soldiers to relieve the Residency garrison. Campbell later described the adventure as “one of the most daring feats ever attempted”.

Kavanagh was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery. Kananji Lal, who was arguably far more courageous because he understood the risks, wasn’t.

“Lucknow Kavanagh” became a Victorian hero. He was promoted to assistant commissioner of Oude and presented with his cross by Queen Victoria at Windsor Palace.

A painting by Chevalier Louis-William Desanges (fl.1846-87) showing him donning his disguise became an emblem of the conflict and Kavanagh enhanced his reputation with a celebrity tour of England and Ireland.

Overall, the story gives an interesting angle on the opportunities for an ambitious Irish person within the British colonial project.

Even allowing for contemporary attitudes to race and gender, it’s hard to warm to Kavanagh. “Would the good, the patient, and the lovely women of Lucknow remember one who had ventured so much to deliver them from the dark-skinned monsters?” he wrote.

Not all were enthused. His exploit was lampooned in George MacDonald Fraser’s novel, Flashman and the Great Game (1975).

In the novel, Flashman considers Kavanagh to be a blundering idiot, saying “anyone who’s as big a bloody fool as that, and goes gallivanting about seeking sorrow, must be called courageous”.

The real-life Kavanagh died in debt and disrepute in 1882.

The Victoria Cross was instituted in 1856 at the end of the Crimean War, when Queen Victoria decreed that the new honour would be cast in bronze.

At the time, a newspaper reported that the VC was made from the metal from guns captured from the Russians at Sevastopol.

The story persisted until 2020 when Andrew Marriott, a doctoral researcher at Newcastle University, used x-ray fluorescence scans to analyse the metal of 50 Victoria Crosses (1856-2013).

He found that the early awards were not made from captured gun metal but that most of the VCs awarded since First World War had been sourced from the cascabels of captured guns. It’s a strange instance of rumour becoming truth.

See noonans.co.uk.