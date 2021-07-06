Ireland’s favourite building: modernist home in Connemara 

'Field, Stonewall, House' was also one of the seven finalists on this year's Home of the Year on RTÉ.

A Galway house has been voted as Ireland’s favourite building as it landed the award in the Public Choice category at the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards.

‘Field, Stonewall, House’ will be recognised by many as one of the finalists on RTÉ’s Home of the Year back in March.

The modernist home was designed by owners Noel and Tanya Lee Conroy and wowed the judges on the popular show before landing this coveted prize.

Field, Stonewall, House beat off considerable competition from a shortlist of 39 projects as entries poured in from the four corners of Ireland as well from the UK and even India.

All of the projects on the shortlist were designed by Registered Architects based in Ireland and completed in 2020.

Only the second house to ever win the Public Choice Award, the design was conceived as a series of parallel field stone walls that fit within the rural setting in the West of Ireland.

“You look across the landscape and you might see an old stone shed with a rusted roof so this is a modern take on that,” Noel said on the RTÉ One show.

The project considered how such a building could ‘grow’ from the site and in terms of scale, materials, colour, and landscape.

Objects in the home’s surrounding landscape, an apple tree, a shed and views to the mountain, Coill Chnoc Meadha, are adopted and framed within the house.

The house is built on Tanya’s parents’ land and where her Grandmother’s cottage used to be.

The house has a timber frame and a flat roof rubber membrane. The materials they used are materials you would expect to see in the West of Ireland; dry field stone in keeping with the Connaught landscape, and a Corten steel hat which is typical of rusted roofs you see in a traditional farmyard.

They both have a passion for mid-century design and good craftsmanship.

Ciaran O’Connor, RIAI President said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Taylor McCarney Architect’s project Field, Stonewall, House has been chosen as Ireland’s favourite building.

“We have all come to realise the importance of good design in our homes over the last 16 months and this project is a prime example of this. People invest significant funds in their homes and this project shows how working with a registered architect can lead to quality outcomes”.