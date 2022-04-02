You’ll be sitting pretty with Darren Kennedy’s guide to the best accent chairs around

An accent chair can fill a dead zone in the corner of a room, offer some neat solutions to surplus seating needs or just introduce an inviting aura of relaxation into your home. Even just having an occasional chair placed in the corner of a room is an invitation to stop, sit down, and think for a moment.

The great thing about accent chairs is they can go anywhere in your home, from your bathroom to your landing or bedroom, and you can switch them up easily, moving them to a new spot or a different room with ease. They are, by their nature, designed to be moved around.

I love mismatched chairs in a living room, particularly if you have enough room to have a couple of couches and some chairs around a central coffee table. You can be adventurous with an accent chair in a low-risk way and use them to add a focal point to a room or a playful pop of colour in an otherwise muted palette. I like that you can use an accent chair to indulge contrasting tastes and styles. An occasional chair can clash with the general style of your home. If your home is modern, you can shake things up with a retro or antique occasional chair. Just make sure the styles speak to each other. If you are looking for something colourful and cheerful, anthropologie.com is knocking it out of the park with its current selection of occasional chairs. The Marcello Velho Catwalk Petite Accent Chair or the In Bloom chair will brighten up any home, while the Heatherfield chair has an easy Californian style that harks back to a glamorous era. I love rattan furniture or anything made from rope, cane or bamboo. I am currently obsessed with the Jonas Armchair from Soho Home. This classic design reflects a 1950s masculine style with a woven rope seat for flexible comfort, a hand-carved, solid-oak wooden frame which is jointed with brass details, and a cushion in olive green linen for a chic retro finish. It’s an incredibly comfortable design, low-slung and slouchy enough to be relaxing, but its classic design maintains a formal elegance. For a finishing touch, make sure your occasional chair is next to a shelf or a little side table if you can. It’s important to have somewhere to put your cup of coffee or Negroni while you’re lounging. Ideally, of course, it will be one someone else has made for you. Note: Items from overseas may incur extra charges