You’ll be sitting pretty with Darren Kennedy’s guide to the best accent chairs around

Adding the right piece to a space is a brilliant way of revamping a room with minimal effort and also injecting renewed energy

&lsquo;Dillon&rsquo; bouclé armchair, £1,526, sohohome.com Expand
Rattan Low lounge chair, €249, H&amp;M Home Expand
Black 'Knot' Chair, €499, Normann Copenhagen, Arnotts Expand
Upholstered Bouclé Armchair, €299, Zara Home Expand
Chair, €830, Marcello Velho, anthropologie.com Expand

Darren Kennedy

An accent chair can fill a dead zone in the corner of a room, offer some neat solutions to surplus seating needs or just introduce an inviting aura of relaxation into your home. Even just having an occasional chair placed in the corner of a room is an invitation to stop, sit down, and think for a moment.

The great thing about accent chairs is they can go anywhere in your home, from your bathroom to your landing or bedroom, and you can switch them up easily, moving them to a new spot or a different room with ease. They are, by their nature, designed to be moved around.

