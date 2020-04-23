Work, rest and playful

Trend forecasters are the soothsayers of contemporary design. They observe omens and portents and use this information to predict interiors trends and most of the time, it's pretty accurate. If the trend forecasters tell you polka dots are the new stripes, they're usually spot on.

Trend forecasting helps manufacturers to design homeware that people will perceive as fashionable at a given moment in time. It's useful for sofa manufacturers, for example, to know that neo-mint will be a key colour for 2020 and that velvet is still on point.

"When the top-down influence of leading brands meets the bubble-up inspiration from the streets, you create the perfect storm for a trend," says Louise Healy-Adonis, trend forecaster with Flamingo, a strategic cultural insight agency in London.

Last year, working for London trade show Top Drawer, Healy-Adonis predicted two "macro shifts". That translates as large-scale cultural change that is predicted to influence the direction of home and lifestyle design. One of these macro shifts was "harmonious systems". This is about sustainability and the public push-back against unsustainable consumption.

The second macro shift carries the unfortunate name of "omni-wellness". This, as Healy-Adonis explained it, is what happens when the wellness movement expands from physical fitness to encompass emotional, spiritual and mental health. The name is untimely. The research was published in the last quarter of 2019, before the advent of Covid-19. On one level, you could put this down to an oops-a-daisy moment for trend forecasting. On another, maybe Healy-Adonis is on to something. In lockdown, our homes are working harder for us than ever before and the impact they have on our well-being is massive.

"My living room has gone from a relaxing place where I put my feet up in the evening to being a gym, a home office and a playground," says Claire Rushton (below) of DFS.

She's not alone in this. Many of our homes - previously used to decompress in the evenings and at weekends - now have to encompass work, rest and play. Rooms that were once used for resting alone are now also required to lift the spirits and engage the senses.

"I think we're going to be seeing a lot more playfulness in interiors," Rushton says. "When people come out of lockdown, they're going to be looking for something a bit more stimulating."

In her research for Top Drawer, Healy-Adonis explains how macro shifts filter down into recognisable trends in products, colour and materials until, eventually, they end up in homeware. And one of her key trends for 2020 is called "playful chromatics" (aka fun with colour). She goes on to write about "fun-filled rainbow palettes of block colours that bring modernity through mid-tone brights", while key colour neo-mint "adds to a positive and fresh start for 2020".

You'll find echoes of playful chromatics in the new DFS Summer Lookbook, a collection of sofa-based ensembles drawn together to introduce new ranges and inspire the punter. The jolliest of these is Floral & Eclectic, based on a Jardim four-seater sofa (€839) in bright pink velvet, accessorised with stripes, floral prints, fringes, tassels, animal prints and whatever you're having yourself. It's the visual equivalent of popping candy.

"Some people find clashing colour and pattern very joyful," Rushton says. Other people would come down with a migraine in minutes. "You could get it quite wrong," she admits. The rough-and-tumble aspect of playing with colour is not for shrinking violets.

For the marginally more cautious, the Retro & Geo ensemble is a good middle ground. With seating comprising the DFS Enchanted sofa (€1,689), cuddler (€699), and bench footstool (€279), the palette is a digestible combination of cinnamon, mustard and blush.

Some may find the tapering gold legs and Art Deco accents of the Enchanted range a little on the fancy side. For a quieter sense of play, Rushton and team have assembled the Neo Mint & Fresh Green group based on the solid and dependable So Simple Sam three-seater lounger (€1,029) in the Dulux Colour of the Year, Tranquil Dawn. It's combined with a lime green Lark tub chair (€389) and a Gardenia Bench footstool in mint (€499), and plenty of fresh green plants.

