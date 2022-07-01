Wicklow town scheme selling off the plans

Burkeen Dales, Hawkstown Road, Wicklow town Asking price: from €275,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly (0404) 66466

Burkeen Dales in Wicklow town is currently selling off the plans. With the first homes expected to be completed by Christmas, this 91-unit development is sure to be of interest to both local and Dublin buyers.

In this first phase there are four-bed semis priced from €495,000, two-bed ground-floor apartments with gardens from €275,000 and three-bed duplexes with two balconies and ground-floor entrance that start

at €365,000.

When nearby Burkeen Hall went on the market a few years ago, it sold out quickly. With the arrival of remote working and the desire to move further out of the city for value, agent Catherine O’Reilly is predicting that sales at Burkeen Dales will go the same way.

The development is just outside Wicklow town on Hawkstown Road. A train journey from Pearse Station to Wicklow takes just over an hour, while a drive from the town into the capital is about the same, depending on the time of day. For more details contact Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly 0404 66466.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​