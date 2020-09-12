Weekend Q&A: Architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace

Dubliner Hugh Wallace is a founding partner of architecture firm Douglas Wallace Consultants. He is a judge on RTÉ's Home of the Year and presents RTÉ's The Great House Revival. He lives in Ranelagh with his husband, Martin.

What's your earliest memory?

Dublin Zoo when I was about four or five. I had an ice-cream cone and a giraffe leaned over the fence and ate it! I was gutted. I cried and had a tantrum. I didn't find it funny but my parents were rolling around laughing.

What's your favourite room in the house?

The kitchen. I just love preparing and chopping vegetables, creating new dishes and trying them out on my husband Martin.

If you could have a home anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Funnily enough, it would be in West Cork. Overlooking Union Hall Bay. It's spectacular countryside and there are marvellous restaurants around the corner.

What are you most proud of?

Douglas Wallace and our hundreds of staff over 40 years. We've delivered extraordinary projects and continue to do so. It's the excitement of amazing design that I just love. Also, encouraging people and designers to think outside the box, push them to not stick to what they're comfortable with but to explore and push the boundaries, but providing a safe and supportive environment for them to do so.

What is your biggest fear?

Not completing my bucket list before I end up in the bucket!

What's your least attractive quality and what's your most?

My least attractive quality is that I get impatient and when somebody is trying to explain something, I just move on. The most attractive is my passion. My passion for architecture. I just love doing the television shows, meeting the home-owners and encouraging them to create something fabulous. Also, my friendships that have endured over the 60 years that I've been around. Friends are extremely important to me, and I think that's a good quality to have.

What is the first thing that you would do if you were Taoiseach?

I'd create a citizens' forum to envision what Ireland is going to look like in 50 years from now in the areas of work, health, home and play.

What is your biggest insecurity?

Money. Not having enough money when I'm 85 and touring South America.

What fictional character do you most identify with?

I'd like to think that I'm as creative as Willy Wonka and as well-dressed as James Bond!

What's your most treasured possession?

A couple of paintings that Martin and I have collected over the years. They were bought at different times in our life together, so they have different meanings. The best thing about paintings is to keep them on the move after three months. When you move a painting, it takes on a different tone and colour as the lighting changes. All of a sudden, you see different things in the paintings that you haven't seen before.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

Don't rush when there's an argument. Funnily enough, a lot of people dive into the argument and make it worse. You're better off standing back and letting somebody else sort the argument out.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear most?

Pink, blue, green and yellow jumpers! They're the most versatile items of clothing.

Who are your heroes?

Amy Winehouse would be one of them. She was an extraordinary lady. There was such a depth to her lyrics and amazing music. It's such a shame that she left us.

When did you cry last?

When I heard a duet from Carousel - If I Love You. It brought me back to my mum and dad singing in our lounge at home when I was a child.

What are you going to do immediately after this?

I'm going to go down and do a session with next year's Home of the Year. We're getting prepared so that we can film the next series.

What keeps you awake?

Nothing. I sleep like a baby. I'm lucky that I can leave the day behind by reading a thriller in bed before I go to sleep.

What is your greatest passion in life?

Our architectural heritage in Ireland. Seeing it re-envisaged and reimagined as homes, offices, centres, restaurants, coffee shops. It's about keeping the fabric of our buildings, so important to our social history, intact.

What's your favourite film?

Star Trek Beyond. It's wonderful. I just love the idea of the future in our stars and being able to travel instantly.

What phone app do you use the most?

Google Maps. I'm always trying to find where I need to go, whether it's on-site or going to filming. I just love the Eircode system: it makes everywhere so much easier.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Appreciate money and save for a rainy day.

If you had to choose three adjectives to describe yourself, what would they be?

I'm not a shrinking violet, glass half-full and spontaneous.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

Time travel. I'd love to be able to travel into the past and see what these vibrant towns looked like in the 16th/17th centuries and maybe have a look at what the stock exchange was doing and make a bit of money!

What does your dream weekend look like?

Three wonderful days in a chilled-out hotel beside the sea with sunshine, storms and delicious food.

What job would you be terrible at and why?

Writing minutes for meetings as I'm dyslexic. It's so hard to read.

Do you believe in God?

No, but it's about respecting other people's opinions and beliefs. As well as respecting our very fragile planet.

Irish Independent