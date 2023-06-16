Treasures: Own a sword of power or your own field artillery piece
Ireland’s fine arts, antiques and collectables column
Eleanor Flegg
‘Behold!” says Merlin. “The Sword of Power! Excalibur! Forged when the world was young, and bird and beast and flower were one with man, and death was but a dream!”
Latest Interiors
Treasures: Own a sword of power or your own field artillery piece
My Favourite Room: Inside a Belfast modernist architectural treasure — ‘As soon as I walked through the door, I fell in love’
Darren Kennedy: Follow RuPaul’s lead and inject happiness into your interiors
Get ahead of the curve by favouring touches of playful squiggles over stripes in your home
Practical places to keep plants and other must-haves
Ice baths, hot tubs and mePods
My Favourite Room: Inside interiors expert Jennifer Grace’s stunning ‘dream cottage’ in Wexford
Darren Kennedy: How to bring the beauty of a botanical garden into your home
Give your garden a lift with robust rattan furniture
Treasures: Hidden chapels and rare Waterford Glass
Top Stories
Inside Kilkenny's fairytale castle that fell down three times - before becoming a magical wedding venue
Tanya Sweeney: The queues... the crowds... the vomiting on the street. Now I’ve hit my mid-forties, am I just too old for music festivals?
Pharmacist is suing garda chief after vetting report wrongly said he had string of convictions
Tara Mines owner at odds with State over criticisms in flood investigation report
Latest NewsMore
Ireland's first Velo Rail opens – ‘it will put East Mayo on the map’
Maghaberry report: Two steps forward and now a very large step back for facility not hitting its targets
‘Humble’ railwayman passes half a century of service
Concern over treatment of Catholic prisoners after litany of ‘serious issues’ at Maghaberry flagged in surprise inspection
‘They love the sports they’re involved in’ – Rachel Allen on both her sons’ careers
52ac lakeside farm in East Clare with development potential for €550,000
Gerard Sherlock: Tips for dealing with the hot, dry weather
John Joyce: Why we are not keeping young bulls any more
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
Tanya Sweeney: The queues... the crowds... the vomiting on the street. Now I’ve hit my mid-forties, am I just too old for music festivals?