| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Treasures: How to make a National Gallery of Ireland visit fun for the kids

Ireland’s fine arts, antiques and collectables column

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife by Daniel Maclise is the largest painting on display and a good one for the kids. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland Expand
The Village School by Jan Steen. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland Expand

Close

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife by Daniel Maclise is the largest painting on display and a good one for the kids. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife by Daniel Maclise is the largest painting on display and a good one for the kids. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland

The Village School by Jan Steen. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland

The Village School by Jan Steen. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland

/

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife by Daniel Maclise is the largest painting on display and a good one for the kids. Photo: National Gallery of Ireland

Eleanor Flegg

Want to get your children interested in art? Well, start by telling them that they each own a share worth €11 in a vast collection which includes dozens of masterpieces by world-famous artists.

If this piques their interest, ask them if they’d like to go and see the valuable art that they own a share in.

Most Watched

Privacy