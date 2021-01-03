This year, embrace the January blues

It's Not You It's Me by Gerald Byrne, gerardbyrneartist.com

It can't have been fun spending the past few months searching for the new 'colour of the year' amid all the uncertainty and turmoil (I think the best I would have come up with is a murky, uninspiring beige - the colour of microwaved tea, perhaps).

So lucky then that one of the big 2021 colours - Benjamin Moore's Aegean Teal - was decided a full 12 months ago, before the year's events unfolded.

"The process for selecting the Benjamin Moore colour of the year 2021 started in January 2020, but the story still resonates," Helen Shaw, Benjamin Moore's UK director, tells me.

A blend of blue-green and grey, Benjamin Moore describe Aegean Teal as "an intriguing midtone". The colour is intended to help celebrate "the small and simple moments", which feels apt.

Expand Close It's Not You It's Me by Gerald Byrne, gerardbyrneartist.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It's Not You It's Me by Gerald Byrne, gerardbyrneartist.com

Natural, organic shades are meant to ground and calm us, and Aegean Teal is being paired with 11 other warm hues, many of which sport cheery, homely names like Rosy Peach, Potters Clay and Grey Cashmere.

The 2021 palette is designed to help the post-pandemic home feel as snug and cosy as possible, while also being versatile enough to work on everything from walls to woodwork.

"Our homes are now so much more - they are our office, our gym, where we relax and socialise, so creating a space of flexibility and multi-functionality is essential," says Helen.

For Roche Bobois' Jo-Ann Wall, teal combines "the calming qualities of blue with the renewal qualities of green".

"We've been hearing so much about working from home and how to create a home-office space, but it's just as important to make sure that there is some kind of cut-off, and that your home is still your sanctuary," she says.

"It's still where you want to go to relax, to be at peace. These kinds of blues and greens are meditative, calming colours, but they still manage to inject a vibrancy into a room."

Expand Close Kruger cushion by Emma J Shipley, €117, Amara, amara.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kruger cushion by Emma J Shipley, €117, Amara, amara.com

Rachel O'Connor from Irish paint brand Curator says blues are becoming increasingly popular. "They're soothing to the eye and calming to the mind," she explains. "Deeper blues can be almost enveloping and really create a lovely, cosy atmosphere."

For maximum cosy vibes, try to avoid a stark white trim if you're going for a deeper teal. "A lovely way of immersing yourself in the colour is to paint the woodwork and doors as well," says Rachel.

Style-wise, teal hues are surprisingly versatile, working in rustic spaces just as well as more glam, maximalist ones - you'll find plenty of zesty teal shades in everything from arts and crafts-inspired designs to mid-century modern styles right now.

"It works with whatever you throw at it," says Jo-Ann. "You can clash it up with mustards and rust hues for a retro feel or go for something patterned and sumptuous that mixes lots of different colours." l

Sunday Indo Living