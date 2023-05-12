The Squishmallow craze: Investors told to beware of counterfeits

Ireland’s fine arts, antiques and collectables column

People have loads of fun with their Squishmallows on TikTok. They hunt them obsessively and hoard them shamelessly. I’ve watched a grown woman build a bedroom fort from Squishmallows and an elderly American lady use them to fill the spaces where her deceased husband used to sit.

Children like them too. While researching this article in my local toy shop, I saw a toddler grab a large Squishmallow, throw it onto the floor, and flop down on top of it. He was about the same size as the Squishmallow and he wasn’t going home without it. The amorphous plush toys are American, but their cutesy aesthetic relates to the Japanese style known as “kawaii”.

The Collins English Dictionary defines this as: “a Japanese artistic and cultural style that emphasises the quality of cuteness, using bright colours and characters with a childlike appearance.” Each Squishmallow is covered in a velvety stretch fabric and filled with a substance made from recycled plastic bottles (amongst other things) that feels like a marshmallow. Squishmallows don’t come in boxes.

This makes them easy to buy. You happen upon a display of them at the checkout, find one with an appealing face, and have an experimental cuddle. Five minutes later, you’re walking down the street with a Squishmallow under your arm.

Unlikely as it sounds, Squishmallows are now a collectors’ item with rare versions selling on eBay for up to €1,400. The most famous of these is Jack the Black Cat, the first limited edition Squishmallow sold through the Kelly Toys website. Only 500 were made.

Fifi the Squishmallow

Like the Cabbage Patch Kids of the 1980s and the Beanie Babies of the 1990s, each Squishmallow has its own character and backstory. This is described on the label along with the name and date of issue (squishdate for the initiated). The original eight characters were released by Kelly Toys in 2017 in three different sizes. They were tremendously successful. By February 2020, 50 million Squishmallows had been sold.

In April 2020, Kelly Toys was acquired by an ambitious American toy company called Jazwares. Their timing couldn’t have been better. During the pandemic, the toy-buying public sought comfort in cuddly things and many had nothing better to do than create amusing videos. Squishmallows went viral.

For collectors, Squishmallows are an emerging field of study that rewards exhaustive research. There are around 1,000 characters in circulation. Most are animal characters but there are also food-themed Squishmallows. Hello, Sinclair, the Avocado Toast! Bobby the Bunny is non-binary; they use pronouns. Delany the Frog’s label warns that he “can get overwhelmed when things are too loud, so if you see him put his headphones on, don’t be alarmed”. I’m guessing Delany is autistic. There are also brand collaborations with the Star Wars franchise, Disney and Pokémon. Some people collect just one character, but in different sizes, of which there are at least 12 (not all of these are widely available). In general, this seems to be a maximalist area of collecting. Collectors who post on TikTok are more likely to fetishise the sheer number of Squishmallows than in a single treasured example.

There has been some media commentary on those who collect Squishmallows for their investment value. The most reliable way to do so is to buy directly from the Squishmallow website where toys may be listed. There are a couple of issues with this. One is that shopping from an American website is never straightforward if you live in Ireland. The other is that collecting Squishmallows is unlikely to make you rich. As with Beanie Babies, speculators are more liable to end up with a big pile of toys than a big pile of money.

There’s also a lively trade in fakes. Their lack of packaging makes it easier for unofficial manufacturers to make knock-offs. If you’re buying a new Squishmallow, the easiest way to make sure it’s legit is to buy from an authorised dealer (there’s a list on the Squishmallow website). Irish retailers include Smyth’s Toys and Toymaster with most prices ranging from €20 to €50 depending on size and rarity. At the time of writing, the most expensive Squishmallow is a 50cm Pokémon Pikachu for €74.99.

Bidding for a pre-owned collectable on a site like eBay is fraught with hazard. Some are genuine and some are not. It’s hard to tell the difference. Similarly, Squishmallow vendors at pop-culture and fandom events like Comic Con include genuine traders and people selling knock-offs. Some are animé fans who are frustrated at the high price and limited availability of real Squishmallows. Others are reselling items purchased from Wish or AliExpress, which are likely to be squish-flavoured at best. Many of these vendors will scarper when they see the taxman coming. Don’t have your dreams of a stuffed toy windfall squashed.

In the salesrooms: A stylised tree frog brooch up for auction

Adam’s Fancy a frog? There are a couple of little beauties coming up for auction in Adam’s sale of Fine Jewellery and Watches on Tuesday (May 16). One of these (Lot 125: est. €2,500 to €3,500) is a gem-set and diamond brooch. It’s designed as a stylised tree frog, the body pavé-set with circular-cut garnet tsavorites with orange cabochons for eyes and feet highlighted with brilliant-cut diamonds. The other (Lot 126: est. €1,000 to €1,500) is a similar frog as a gem set cocktail ring. Kiss either of these and it will instantly become a prince. Both are by Georland, an atelier founded by Georges Richard and Roland Bouder in Paris in 1954. Other excitements include a pair of emerald and gem-set earrings (Lot 178: est. €20,000 to €25,000) from Chopard’s 2017 Carpet Collection. See adams.ie

A gem-set and diamond brooch by Georland

Sotheby’s Francis Bacon (1909-1992) was the most famous artists to come out of Ireland, but it’s arguable if his Irish birth and Co Kildare childhood actually makes him Irish. Our near neighbours are inclined to paint him too. Either way, Bacon’s 1960 painting, Head of a Woman (est. €6m to €8m) is coming up for sale in Volume I of Hélène Leloup’s Collection of African & Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s, Paris, on June 21 (see sothebys.com).

Head of a Woman by Francis Bacon

Fonsie Mealy Mick Darcy (1901-1964) was a hurler with a short but brilliant career. At club level, he played with Nenagh Éire Óg and went on to play for the Tipperary senior team between 1925 and 1927, during which time he won a set of All-Ireland and Munster medals. His medal collection is going under the hammer at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book & Collectors Sale, which takes place at the Talbot Hotel Stillorgan, Dublin, on May 30 to 31. The sale also includes a collection of colonial watercolours and a collection of material relating to Seamus Heaney (see fonsiemealy.ie).

Hibernian Antique Fairs This year’s Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (formerly the Lismore Opera Festival) returns from May 29 to June 5 with fringe events including the Lismore Opera Festival Antique Fair. The fair takes place in the Lismore Community Hall, Lismore, Co Waterford on Saturday June 3 and 4. Adult admission is €3.50.