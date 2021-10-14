The sofa designed for open-plan living and other must haves for the home

The Taru collection is designed for open-plan living spaces. Unlike the traditionally flat-backed sofa, which needs to be shoved up against the wall, they have curved forms that look good from all angles and cute upholstered legs. That level of detail doesn’t come cheap and this one costs €6,800 from igne-roset-dublin.ie.

It’s a wrap

With a trendy tartan-style print in autumnal colours, this woven throw ticks a lot of boxes. It’s made of cotton, which is not as warm as wool but a great deal cheaper. It’s machine washable on a 40-degree cycle, measures 125 x 150 cm, and costs €25 from oxendales.ie. There’s a matching cushion too.

Shaken not stirred

Celebrate the release of the new Bond movie with an Eclectic Gold cocktail shaker set (€34.99 from Homesense). They don’t do online shopping but have stores in Blanchardstown and Cork, and up north in Newtownabbey and Lisnagelvin (see homesense.ie).

Ducked up

The rubber duck – that traditional icon of bathroom comfort – has been reinvented for Halloween by Dealz. Terrify your children with a creepy crew that includes a Frankenstein duck, a spider web duck, and a pumpkin duck (€1.50 each, see dealz.ie).

Helping hand

The Lånespelare Accessories Stand (€19) comes from Ikea’s new collection designed for gamers. If you’re inclined to lose cables or leave headphones on the floor to get stepped on, it offers a handy way to keep them visible and safe. The fingers are moveable and can make interesting gestures (see ikea.com/ie).