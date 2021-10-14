| 12.5°C Dublin

The sofa designed for open-plan living and other must haves for the home

Taru sofa Expand
Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea Expand
Woven check throw from Oxendales Expand
Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense Expand
Rubber duck from Dealz Expand

Close

Taru sofa

Taru sofa

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea

Woven check throw from Oxendales

Woven check throw from Oxendales

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense

Rubber duck from Dealz

Rubber duck from Dealz

/

Taru sofa

Eleanor Flegg

The Taru collection is designed for open-plan living spaces. Unlike the traditionally flat-backed sofa, which needs to be shoved up against the wall, they have curved forms that look good from all angles and cute upholstered legs. That level of detail doesn’t come cheap and this one costs €6,800 from igne-roset-dublin.ie.

Woven check throw from Oxendales Expand

Close

Woven check throw from Oxendales

Woven check throw from Oxendales

Woven check throw from Oxendales

It’s a wrap
With a trendy tartan-style print in autumnal colours, this woven throw ticks a lot of boxes. It’s made of cotton, which is not as warm as wool but a great deal cheaper. It’s machine washable on a 40-degree cycle, measures 125 x 150 cm, and costs €25 from oxendales.ie. There’s a matching cushion too.

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense Expand

Close

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense

Eclectic gold cocktail shaker kit from Homesense

Shaken not stirred

Celebrate the release of the new Bond movie with an Eclectic Gold cocktail shaker set (€34.99 from Homesense). They don’t do online shopping but have stores in Blanchardstown and Cork, and up north in Newtownabbey and Lisnagelvin (see homesense.ie).

Rubber duck from Dealz Expand

Close

Rubber duck from Dealz

Rubber duck from Dealz

Rubber duck from Dealz

Ducked up
The rubber duck – that traditional icon of bathroom comfort – has been reinvented for Halloween by Dealz. Terrify your children with a creepy crew that includes a Frankenstein duck, a spider web duck, and a pumpkin duck (€1.50 each, see dealz.ie).

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea Expand

Close

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea

Lanespelare Accessories Stand from Ikea

Helping hand
The Lånespelare Accessories Stand (€19) comes from Ikea’s new collection designed for gamers. If you’re inclined to lose cables or leave headphones on the floor to get stepped on, it offers a handy way to keep them visible and safe. The fingers are moveable and can make interesting gestures (see ikea.com/ie).

Home & Property

Get the best home, property and gardening stories straight to your inbox every Saturday.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy