The perfect all-weather table for outdoor entertaining and other must-haves for your home

Moveable feast

Outdoor entertaining tends to move with the weather and it makes sense to have furniture than can move with you. The Hawaii Nested Table comes in two pieces (70 cm and 50 cm diameter). They are made of metal and textured cord and come in yellow as well as bright blue (€145 from littlewoodsireland.ie).

Expand Close The Otto Rattan Cabinet by Bloomingdale / Facebook

The Otto Rattan Cabinet by Bloomingale

In the round

This possibly isn’t the world’s most ergonomic storage solution, but it’s a very pretty one. It’s called the Otto Rattan Cabinet by Bloomingdale (80 cm high). There’s internal shelf for storage — no surprises there — and it sits up nicely against the wall. It costs €219 from woodesign.ie.

Expand Close The Delano cushion in woven fabric and velvet / Facebook

The Delano cushion in woven fabric and velvet

Cushy living

A good cushion has a lot to offer. Comfort aside, it can add colour to a plain design and can also bring a variation in texture. The Delano cushion has it all going on with interwoven patterns in woven fabric and velvet. This one’s blush and navy but it also comes in ivory and taupe (€30 from harveynorman.ie).

Expand Close Annadale Brickwork coffee cups / Facebook

Annadale Brickwork coffee cups

Tough customers

After decades of teaching ceramics to Belfast students, potter Clive Fiddis has set up his own studio at last. These coffee cups from Annadale Brickworks are made of stoneware and will stand up to anything short of a fall onto a hard floor (€28 each from irishdesignshop.com).

Expand Close The Twister kitchen sponge / Facebook

The Twister kitchen sponge

Washing with a twist

Here’s a witty rendition of the traditional kitchen sponge. The Twister is 26 cm long with a nice little rope to hang it from, and will make you think of ice-cream while you’re doing the washing up. It costs €11 from redcandy.co.uk.