The interior edit: Eight buys to give your home a splash of Greek island chic

Greece is the word as droves of tourists hit its shores once again this summer for a hit of the Med, bringing home with them a Hellenistic revival that runs the gamut from the simple, sun-soaked look of a Greek villa to statement sculptures, iconic Greek motifs and that pop of deep cobalt blue that makes you think of domed rooftops that mirror the sea and sky.

Pack of two cushion covers, €9.99, hm.com

A quick search of ‘Greek islands’ throws up myriad images showing whitewashed buildings with blue shutters and trims, pretty houses trailed with bougainvillea and framed with blue furniture. It’s a colour combo synonymous with the Greek isles, managing to be both breezy and sophisticated at once.

Twelve-piece blue and white dinner plates, €64.99, very.ie

White was the obvious choice for exteriors given its reflective, cooling qualities, but whitewashing houses with limestone was also a way to disinfect and keep families safe during the Greek cholera epidemic in the 1930s. The blue came from a common cleaning agent found in most people’s homes that was mixed with lime to create that unmistakable bright-blue hue.

Blue table, €33.60, sostrenegrene.com

Between 1967 and 1974, the blue and white combo became mandated colours for homes on the Cyclades islands in an attempt to boost patriotism, and even though the laws were later reversed, locals recognised the aesthetic qualities of their iconic, two-tone colour scheme and its benefits for tourism.

Striped blue pot, €10, primark.com

The classic pairing is a staple in Greece and beyond: blue’s calm, soothing qualities mixed with the freshness and simplicity of white make for a serene, tranquil space. Because of its versatility and serene appeal, this cobalt blue serves as a subtle reminder of those sunny summer ocean views many will miss come the colder months ahead, but equally travels well into the winter months, pairing well with warm, neutral, seasonal colours like beiges, nudes and browns and adding a pop of vibrancy where needed. It also lends itself to more sophisticated aesthetics. Think Regency era, but with a modernised twist, cobalt blue accents can either be dressed up or down, making the hue equal parts sophisticated and playful.

Acropolis print, €87, wolfandbadger.com

Add a splash of Champion Cobalt by Benjamin Moore paints to a signature wall or introduce through accessories: wall art, textiles, a vase or a chair will instantly lift a corner. Ferm Living’s Verso table vase, with its curved double handles, is reminiscent of ancient Greek pottery and finished in that classic cobalt blue shade that transports you to Grecian shores.

Strom jug, finnishdesignshop.com

There is something equally archaeological about Raawii’s Strom pitcher in deep blue that brings to mind ancient Minoan water vessels, while FBD Mobler’s classic J46 wooden chair in dark blue feels at home in a Greek kitchen or terrace.

FDB Mobler chair, €229, finnishdesignshop.com

Channel some Mediterranean al fresco dining with a blue-themed outdoor table. We love Hay’s blue-trimmed napkins and Very Ireland’s two-tone blue and white dining set. H&M Home, which is soon to open its doors again in Ireland, has a great selection of blue-hued accessories, from cushions and curtains to rugs, mugs and baskets that will finish your space.

Vase, €99, fermliving.com

It might not be the Med, but as we linger over what’s left of the summer, close our eyes and savour a glass of chilled wine served on a cobalt blue tray, we might just feel like we’re sitting on a terrace in Paros, overlooking the crystalline blue of the Aegean sea.