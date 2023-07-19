The interior edit: Bring a touch of the Barbie world into your home

Hot pink is the shade of the season, whether you want to give your home a subtle taste of the Barbie trend or go all in

Brace yourself for (another) pink onslaught as the hotly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits our screens on July 21 and pink grabs the limelight once again. Life in plastic is pretty fantastic right now for retailers as Barbie-inspired, well, just about everything takes up shelf space on the high street, most notably at Penneys, with the launch of their Barbie collab.

But it’s also a chance for the pink homeware trend to circle back with an extra hit of hot pink sweetness and a side of neon — a nod to Barbie and Ken’s matching neon rollerblading outfits. Enter Barbiecore, where the message is very much ‘more is more’.

Could I live in a Barbie World, I hear you ask? I’m not sure anyone could stomach the fluorescent attack on the senses day-in-day-out and sickly sweet interiors, which, for the movie, were inspired by mid-century modern architecture, cul-de-sacs in Palm Springs and old soundstage Technicolour musicals that have a high level of authentic artificiality (cue painted pink sky and pink sandy beach).

The signature hot pink hue is key to achieving the look but there are other accents of pink too; the idea is to evolve from that double-storey pink paradise Barbie house that your eight-year-old self loved to a more grown-up version of interior.

Interestingly, pink wasn’t even a colour considered for the original Barbie doll wardrobe in 1959, instead it was all black and white. It wasn’t until the 1970s that pink made waves. All manner of pink shades were played with over the years until 2008, when the vibrant Barbie Pink became an official Pantone colour. Now hot pink is back and retailers and customers are using it, along with other shades, as décor accents and anchor pieces.

However there’s no right or wrong way to embrace the aesthetic, it’s all about being playful. It doesn’t have to be over the top, you can mix and match smaller pink accents like vases or textiles with classic furniture to elevate a space or make a statement with one large piece instead of lots of smaller pieces.

A bright pink wall painted in Annie Sloan’s Capri Pink and filled with a gallery of artwork makes a solid and stylish statement or a single bright pink lacquered piece of furniture, or a hot pink Smeg fridge in an otherwise neutral room can work equally well and don’t be afraid to mix in pops of colour such as canary yellow, lavender and turquoise.

Barbie was in her heyday in the 1980s, so introducing subtle retro touches — a fringed pouf, tassel lampshade, vintage phone — in pink hues gives way to the trend without going full throttle. She was also a big fan of anything fluffy or furry (remember those fluffy pink band slide sandals she teamed with her swimsuit), which usually works best when used sparsely, such as on a footstool or a cushion.

Barbie’s dreamhouse might be associated with luxury living with room for multiple cars, jacuzzi, pool, private jet, horses and a yacht for good measure — yet its retro aesthetic makes it easy, and cheap, to shop. You’ll be able to pick up retro and vintage homewares in thrift shops to help create the dollhouse feel without sacrificing the cool factor.

Above all else, whatever you may think of its muse, Barbiecore is both glamorous and unafraid with an inherent optimism at its core and room for your eight-year-old self to have some more fun.